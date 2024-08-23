Aldi Is Selling a “So Expensive” Monstera Plant for Just $14 (and I Want 3!)
With the end of summer just around the corner, it’s time to bring greenery into your home to survive the cold months. If you’re already a proud plant parent, or if you’re looking to expand your horizons and move out of fake plant territory, it’s no secret that adding some indoor plants can boost your mood, lower stress and anxiety, and even purify the air in your home. (In addition to the aesthetic benefits that the greenery can bring to your space, of course.)
Luckily, you don’t have to drain your bank account to create a mini indoor garden, because Aldi is selling giant plants for just $14 — including a massive monstera plant that might be the key to kicking off your green thumb era.
This isn’t the first time Aldi has sold a covetable collection of houseplants — it previously dropped birds of paradise and monstera deliciosa plants for $14.99 last fall — but this year’s offerings are cheaper. To add some vacation vibes to your home before the dead of winter hits, you can flex your green thumb with the tropical monstera plant, which is also known as the Swiss cheese plant or split-leaf philodendron.
Characterized by the distinct cutouts in its leaves, the houseplant makes a statement while also being deceptively easy to take care of. The monstera deliciosa thrives in a variety of indoor temperatures and humidity levels, and only needs to be watered once every one to two weeks depending on when the soil gets dry. It also does best in indirect sunlight, meaning you don’t need a lot of natural light for it to thrive.
Monstera plants vary in price depending on their size, but considering they start at about $20 at Home Depot or Amazon, and are often considered a super-expensive plant — one TikToker noted they’re usually “so expensive” — you’re getting a steal by paying just $13.99 for Aldi’s massive houseplant. And if you can’t find it at Aldi, just $20 isn’t a bad bet if you’re desperate for a monstera — Amazon’s monstera deliciosa is just $19.98.
Just one thing to keep in mind: Monstera plants are toxic for dogs and cats, so you might want to consider some other plant options if you have a pet. Unsurprisingly, commenters on the TikTok video said that the plants are going fast, so don’t wait to head to your local Aldi to scoop up your new plant baby.