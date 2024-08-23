With the end of summer just around the corner, it’s time to bring greenery into your home to survive the cold months. If you’re already a proud plant parent, or if you’re looking to expand your horizons and move out of fake plant territory, it’s no secret that adding some indoor plants can boost your mood, lower stress and anxiety, and even purify the air in your home. (In addition to the aesthetic benefits that the greenery can bring to your space, of course.)