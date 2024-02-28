Aldi Is Selling Stunning $9 Plants for Spring (and You’ll Want Them All!)

Pilea involucrata likes humidity and its soil should be kept fairly moist, but definitely not saturated. It also likes bright, indirect sunlight. Place this plant near a window close to a humidifier or mist the leaves often to simulate the rainforest conditions it comes from.



And sword ferns like the one at Aldi prefer partial to full shade and for their soil to remain moist, but not wet. So if you’re feeling like the time is right to add to your plant family, then hit your local Aldi to see which hanging plants they have in stock. For just $9 each, try not to go overboard!