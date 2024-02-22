Aldi’s Chic $10 Glass Canisters Are Perfect For Organizing Snacks
Decanting your store-bought products into neat, labeled jars is a long, but rewarding, task. And thanks to this new product at Aldi, your cooking ingredients can thrive in sleek, new containers.
Aldi’s new ribbed glass canisters will look better than you can imagine in your home. The Crofton product is one of the many new arrivals for Aldi’s line of kitchen items, and you just might find a good use for it outside the kitchen, too.
Uncooked pasta, baking ingredients, and coffee beans are just a handful of the cooking items that will conveniently fit inside these glass containers. They’re just $10, and they come with a small and large container with matching lids. Because the lid is airtight, there’s no need to worry about your items becoming too stale or bugs sneaking in.
They’ll look stylish whether you place them on a counter or in a pantry, but they’d also look really good in your bathroom. Pour in cotton balls from the bag they come in, or fill the wider canister with hygiene products that seem to mysteriously disappear in your bathroom. With these glass canisters, you’ll be able to keep track of everything (and it’ll be displayed so well!).
Because Aldi’s products are limited to certain stores, these might not be available at your nearest location. But don’t worry — there is a similar set of ribbed glass canisters on Amazon for $32, but be cautious if you’re looking for a certain size. The set of five containers includes two small containers, two medium containers, and one large container (perfect for storing spaghetti!).
Head to Aldi ASAP, because this set of glass canisters with its sleek ribbed design won’t last long on shelves.