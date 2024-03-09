Aldi’s 12-Drawer Rolling Cart Is $30 and “Perfect” for Storage
Rolling carts are a great way to easily create storage in any room of your home. If you’re looking for a new cart that won’t break the bank, you’ll be happy to know that Aldi has just the thing to help you out. The supermarket brand is selling a handy 12-drawer rolling storage cart that can be used anywhere — and it will only cost you $39.99!
The cart comes with two locking caster wheels, so once you’re done moving it, you won’t have to worry about it staying in place. The flat surface on the top of the product is also a great place to store your office supplies, cleaning supplies, or anything else you need handy while cleaning the house! It’s currently available in a pristine white color bound to go with any room design.
If you’re not an Aldi shopper, you can find a similar 10-drawer rolling storage cart at The Container Store for $42.99. Sure, it has slightly less storage and costs a bit more than Aldi’s cart, but thanks to its compact design, it’s still a great choice for anyone who doesn’t have a ton of space or wants to utilize more vertical space in their home.
Unfortunately, the cart is not available to order on Aldi’s online shopping website, so you’ll have to head to a store near you if you want to grab one for yourself. However, the item is available for Doordash or Instacart delivery from select locations, depending on your address.
And if you’re heading to your local Aldi, do yourself a favor and keep an eye out for the store’s other storage finds, including their terracotta recycled storage bin ($5.99), Sterilite 54-quart gasket box ($9.99), and linen home decorative box ($9.99). It’s an organizer’s dream!