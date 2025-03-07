This 2-in-1 Aldi Bestseller Is Finally Back in Stock, and It’s Better than Ever (for Just $20!)

Out of the four rustic candles Aldi has in stock, two have standard wicks (10 in each candle, to be exact) and two have five wood wicks, which crackle as they burn. The standard wick options come in both light and dark wood bowls, whereas the wood wick candles come in either a lightly stained or white-washed bowl. And just like these candles’ predecessors, the latest Kirkton House Rustic Candles retail for $19.99.