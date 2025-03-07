This 2-in-1 Aldi Bestseller Is Finally Back in Stock, and It’s Better than Ever (for Just $20!)
If you’ve been trying to get your hands on one of Aldi’s bestselling rustic candles (that basically take up your entire dining room table) to no avail, here’s another chance. Aldi just brought the extra-long candle back for spring, and this time it comes in new scents and styles so you can pick your favorite and burn it all season long.
What makes the Kirkton House (formerly Huntington Home) Rustic Candle so unique is that the wax is poured into a carved-out solid piece of wood. So after you’re done burning the last bit, you have a gorgeous piece of home decor left to decorate with.
“These candles are definitely going to be hot sellers this week,” Sarah from Aldi All The Time on Instagram said in a recent video. “There are four different scents this time and different types of wood, too, which is pretty cool. I love this one with the little flowers inside.”
Out of the four rustic candles Aldi has in stock, two have standard wicks (10 in each candle, to be exact) and two have five wood wicks, which crackle as they burn. The standard wick options come in both light and dark wood bowls, whereas the wood wick candles come in either a lightly stained or white-washed bowl. And just like these candles’ predecessors, the latest Kirkton House Rustic Candles retail for $19.99.
“The big ones smell AMAZING!!” one person commented on the above post from Oh Hey Aldi. Another person wrote, “Love the rustic carved wood candles!!”
Head to your nearest Aldi to see if all four of these carved rustic candles are still in stock and finally — finally! — get your hands on one. You’ll instantly see that all the hype around this two-in-one find is very well-deserved.