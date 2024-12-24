Aldi Has Mini Voluspa Candle Dupes Right Now (at a Fraction of the Price)
Voluspa candles are known for being just as beautiful to look at as they are to smell. The company may be best known for its intricately-patterned tins that you can keep on display long after the last bit of candle wax has burned. But since they are $14 each for the brand’s mini tins, it can be hard to build a collection without feeling like you’re burning through your fun budget, so fans are always on the lookout for Voluspa dupes.
Luckily, Aldi just dropped a new candle collection that looks super similar to Voluspa, and the best part is that these little decorative candles are a fraction of the price.
“Coupla candle finds at Aldi!” Ashley from the Oh Hey, Aldi Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “How about those mini Voluspa look-alikes?”
These candles are from Aldi’s Huntington Home brand, and they come in sets of three. Their scents are so Voluspa-coded; one candle set comes with Eucalyptus, Sweet Pea, and Gardenia, perfect for anyone who prefers flowery scents. Another has earthy scents like Tobacco, Sandalwood, and Ocean, and the third set comes with woodsy, clean fragrances like Sierra, Palo Santo, and Linen.
Some candle tins are marbled, others have foliage patterns, and some even have gold accents to give your space a bit of sparkle. Each set of three is just $5.99, making each candle just under $2.
These candles — either in their sets or separated — make for awesome last-minute presents, stocking stuffers, or swap gifts. Everyone loves receiving scented candles, especially when they look this pretty. Check out your nearest Aldi now to see if you can find these Voluspa look-alike candles, or shop them on Instacart.
Grab them quick — they look so good, they definitely won’t last long on store shelves!