Aldi Has Mini Voluspa Candle Dupes Right Now (at a Fraction of the Price)

Voluspa candles are known for being just as beautiful to look at as they are to smell. The company may be best known for its intricately-patterned tins that you can keep on display long after the last bit of candle wax has burned. But since they are $14 each for the brand’s mini tins, it can be hard to build a collection without feeling like you’re burning through your fun budget, so fans are always on the lookout for Voluspa dupes.