Dollar Tree’s Gorgeous $3 Fall Find Is a Dupe for One Almost 10x the Price
The best candles are ones that both look good and smell good. Voluspa in particular specializes in creating beautiful tinned candles that feature intricate and colorful prints that take their candles from just candles to pieces of home decor that you’ll want to keep on your shelf even after the last bit of wax has been burned. And Dollar Tree is taking notes, because it just dropped a collection of fall candles that are totally Voluspa-inspired.
The Dollar Tree 8-ounce tinned candles come in four delightfully autumnal scents — Vanilla Cashmere, Cinnamon Spice, Mint & Eucalyptus, and Mulled Wine — and each one comes in a gorgeous tin that is covered in a colorful fan print to match the scent inside.
Each candle is just $3 each at Dollar Tree stores, or you can bulk-buy a case of 12 candles (which could be great for holiday gifting purposes) for just $36. For reference, a single 12-ounce Voluspa candle tin is $28 — so this Dollar Tree find is a steal!
Dollar Tree’s Vanilla Cashmere may smell similar to Voluspa’s Ambre Lumiere (which has notes of ancient amber incense, ceremonial burning wood, and vanilla) and the Cinnamon Spice scent may be reminiscent of Voluspa’s Spiced Pumpkin (which is a mix of vanilla marshmallow, kabocha pumpkin, coconut crema, and cinnamon spiced brûlée).
You’ll have to hit your nearest Dollar Tree to see which scent you like best, and do so sooner than later because I have a feeling these candles won’t last long once all the Voluspa fans catch wind that they exist. While you’re there, keep your eyes peeled for other adorable fall decor items — Dollar Tree has sold cute mini gourds and fall fairy gardens in the past that you wouldn’t want to miss.