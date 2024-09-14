Dollar Tree’s Vanilla Cashmere may smell similar to Voluspa’s Ambre Lumiere (which has notes of ancient amber incense, ceremonial burning wood, and vanilla) and the Cinnamon Spice scent may be reminiscent of Voluspa’s Spiced Pumpkin (which is a mix of vanilla marshmallow, kabocha pumpkin, coconut crema, and cinnamon spiced brûlée).



You’ll have to hit your nearest Dollar Tree to see which scent you like best, and do so sooner than later because I have a feeling these candles won’t last long once all the Voluspa fans catch wind that they exist. While you’re there, keep your eyes peeled for other adorable fall decor items — Dollar Tree has sold cute mini gourds and fall fairy gardens in the past that you wouldn’t want to miss.