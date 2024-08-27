Dollar Tree Is Selling a $1 Dawn Dish Soap Dupe, and Shoppers Say It “Lives Up to the Hype”
Cleaning staples might not strike you as the most exciting products to shop for, but let’s face it: Living in a mess-free space is impossible without a hardworking cleaning tool kit. A reliable do-it-all dish soap is a mainstay in kitchens and bathrooms everywhere, in large part thanks to disinfecting and easy-to-use formulas. But if you’re looking for even more budget-friendly alternatives, I have a little surprise for you: According to TikTok creator Brittanie (@simplisticallyliving), you can get your hands on a fan-favorite Dawn dupe for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Brittanie shared the video rounding up recent Dollar Tree finds on August 6. “Down the cleaning aisle, I spotted this,” she said, showing off the item — Homebright’s Ultra-Foaming Dish Spray — for the camera. “This is new, and I’m thinking this is going to be a Dawn Power Wash dupe, so I will let you know what it’s like.”
Judging from the comments on Brittanie’s video, this Dawn dupe really does live up to the hype.
“That Dawn dupe is sold at Dollar General for $1,” one commenter wrote. “A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY 💯. I love it.”
This isn’t the first time that a clever, low-cost Dollar Tree cleaning find has caught shoppers’ attention. Dollar Tree is also currently selling adorable six-inch pastel mini desk vacuums that are great for cleaning small spaces, and shoppers are raving about them.
The Ultra-Foaming Dish Spray isn’t available on Dollar Tree’s website, unfortunately, so you’ll have to go to the store if you want to buy and try it. But if you’re not ready to make the switch, you can buy the fan-favorite Dawn Spray Dish Soap from Walmart for just shy of $5 and continue to use the real thing.
It’s beloved by shoppers — especially for Dawn’s ability to double as a stain remover — and it’s notorious for being a dish-soap staple in kitchens all over.
Buy: Dawn Spray Dish Soap, $4.94