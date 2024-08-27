Cleaning staples might not strike you as the most exciting products to shop for, but let’s face it: Living in a mess-free space is impossible without a hardworking cleaning tool kit. A reliable do-it-all dish soap is a mainstay in kitchens and bathrooms everywhere, in large part thanks to disinfecting and easy-to-use formulas. But if you’re looking for even more budget-friendly alternatives, I have a little surprise for you: According to TikTok creator Brittanie (@simplisticallyliving), you can get your hands on a fan-favorite Dawn dupe for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.