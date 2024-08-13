Dollar Tree Is Selling “Cute” Mini Desk Vacuums for Only $1
Dollar Tree is one of the best budget-saving places to shop for economical cleaning items and organization essentials. And right now, you can find these cute mini desk vacuums for only $1.25 apiece (what a steal!). This mini vacuum is a must-have for cleaning small spaces and crevices on keyboards, and is ideal for those returning to school or even for daily office use.
There are three pastel colors to choose from, including green, pink, and blue. As with every good handheld vacuum, this one comes with an on button and a second button that allows for emptying the dustbin, which is recommended after each use. The vacuum is 6 inches long and powered by a USB connection.
Most students (even younger students) complete work on a desktop computer, laptop, or Chromebook, which often gets messy. Regular cleaning and dusting of the keyboard is essential to prevent keys from sticking and to keep everything running smoothly.
As a busy parent, I anticipate my kids having a little vacuuming fun while they clean with this small tool, all the while helping to pitch in with keeping dust and crumbs at bay.
For those working from home or in a small office, this little vacuum is ideal for sweeping up crumbs, sucking up dust, and keeping a tidy desk in a workspace. Because of its small size, it is great for cleaning tiny crevices, desk drawers, and keyboards, and it can easily be tucked into a drawer when not in use and pulled out when needed.
As a fun gift for a high school graduate headed off to college dorm life or a coworker you want to give something to during the holidays, these vacuums are worth stocking up on for the right occasion.
If you can’t find these cute desk vacuums at Dollar Tree, you’re in luck. FiveBelow also carries a mini vacuum cleaner for $5 in three pastel color options.