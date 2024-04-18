This $20 Aldi Closet Organizer Is a Must-Buy for Decluttering Shoes

And the best thing about the top shelf is its versatility. If you don’t add any extra pairs of shoes, the rack’s wooden accent is a go-to spot to rest your keys or purse, plus it’s so visually appealing.



If the shoe rack is out of stock at your local Aldi, there’s a similar metal shoe rack on Amazon that can do the job. It’s a bit more expensive for $36, but the dark brown shelf at the top of the rack is cute and easily matches any rustic interior.