This $20 Aldi Closet Organizer Is a Must-Buy for Decluttering Shoes
In a small apartment, it’s difficult to find a space to fit all of your shoes, especially if your closet is already full with over-the-door storage. In case your entryway is packed with an endless amount of shoes, this new Aldi find is a solution to kick your shoes off and relax.
Huntington Home, Aldi’s furniture line, is selling a four-tiered shoe rack for $20 to solve your storage issues, especially if you’ve got nowhere to put a big pair of cowboy boots or high heels. With four wire shelves and a wooden shelf, this rack can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes (but you should definitely place any big boots on the top!).
Even though it’s a shoe rack, you can also use this to store purses, backpacks, or other accessories, and it might be able to squeeze into your closet. According to the product description, the shoe rack’s measurements are 24.8×11.8×25.4 inches, so it’s the perfect size for an entryway. Now you can avoid tracking any dirt through your home!
And the best thing about the top shelf is its versatility. If you don’t add any extra pairs of shoes, the rack’s wooden accent is a go-to spot to rest your keys or purse, plus it’s so visually appealing.
If the shoe rack is out of stock at your local Aldi, there’s a similar metal shoe rack on Amazon that can do the job. It’s a bit more expensive for $36, but the dark brown shelf at the top of the rack is cute and easily matches any rustic interior.
“This is great to hold those extra shoes by the door and your keys, etc on the top shelf,” a reviewer wrote on Amazon’s website. “Super easy to assemble and very sturdy to hold a lot of shoes. Love this product.”
Stop stumbling over your shoes and head to Aldi ASAP to get this shoe rack!