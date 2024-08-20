Aldi Is Selling a Stunning Boho-Inspired Bedroom Essential That Shoppers Say Is a “10/10” (It Looks 3x the Price!)

The video is so popular among shoppers that Alyssa, who runs the @Aldi_finds4u TikTok account, posted a completely separate video detailing what the bench looks like IRL for prospective buyers to see. After she shared that she’s using two side-by-side at the foot of her bed, dozens of viewers took to the comments to share how they felt about the find. “YES 10/10,” one said; another added “they’re so cute,” and one summed it up perfectly with, “need two.”