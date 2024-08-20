Aldi Is Selling a Stunning Boho-Inspired Bedroom Essential That Shoppers Say Is a “10/10” (It Looks 3x the Price!)
Never underestimate the power of a stylish bench. If you live in a small space, a bench can be a great source of storage and even double as a chic coffee table. No matter what your home looks like, putting a bench in your entryway instantly helps to control clutter and serves as a chic statement piece that can take a room from functional to fashionable. Not to mention, you’ll also have a comfortable place to sit when you enter and leave your space.
So if you’re looking at a blank space in your home and thinking, I need something to go there, I’m going to tell you to check out Aldi’s home decor aisle during your next grocery run. The store is selling a stunning woven accent bench that will cost you just $40, and you’ll absolutely find excuses to buy two (or three!) for the rest of your home, too.
The Sohl Furniture Woven Accent Bench measures 31.89” long, 15.94” wide, and 14.96” tall. With its cream woven seat design and warm wood legs, it looks so boho-inspired, which is back and arguably more popular than ever in 2024. The style prioritizes layered textures, natural elements, and a free-spirited, eclectic vibe. And you can match the bench to another gorgeous Aldi find, a $29.99 rattan lamp that shoppers are racing to the store to grab before it sells out.
The video is so popular among shoppers that Alyssa, who runs the @Aldi_finds4u TikTok account, posted a completely separate video detailing what the bench looks like IRL for prospective buyers to see. After she shared that she’s using two side-by-side at the foot of her bed, dozens of viewers took to the comments to share how they felt about the find. “YES 10/10,” one said; another added “they’re so cute,” and one summed it up perfectly with, “need two.”
If you miss the chance to get your hands on the Sohl bench at Aldi, you can shop a similar find at Target. The Lumarco Woven Bench Natural, sold by Threshold is available in stores and on Target.com for $100, and though it’s more than double the price of the Aldi Sohl bench, shoppers absolutely love it. With almost 400 reviews and more than 175 reviews, shoppers can’t stop raving about the Threshold bench.
“Top tier! We love, love, love this bench. It is sturdy and very well woven,” one reviewer wrote, and another added that they own three.
Buy: Lumarco Woven Bench, $100