Aldi Is Selling a “Gorgeous” Boho-Inspired Decor Staple That Looks Nearly 3x the Price (I’m Buying 2!)

If you’re feeling ready to transition your summer decor into fall decor without going over your budget, you’re going to want to get to an Aldi store near you ASAP. The beloved and budget-friendly grocery and home decor retailer has done it once again — this time with a gorgeous rattan lamp that you can take home for just shy of $30. The lamp is part of the store’s Aldi Finds for 8/14 through 8/20, and shoppers are already rushing to the store to grab one (or two!) for their homes.