Aldi Is Selling a “Gorgeous” Boho-Inspired Decor Staple That Looks Nearly 3x the Price (I’m Buying 2!)
If you’re feeling ready to transition your summer decor into fall decor without going over your budget, you’re going to want to get to an Aldi store near you ASAP. The beloved and budget-friendly grocery and home decor retailer has done it once again — this time with a gorgeous rattan lamp that you can take home for just shy of $30. The lamp is part of the store’s Aldi Finds for 8/14 through 8/20, and shoppers are already rushing to the store to grab one (or two!) for their homes.
Sold by the brand CASALUX, the rattan lamp available at Aldi features a neutral lamp shade and a transparent rattan base, so you can easily match it to your room’s current color scheme. It’s another modern and boho-inspired item for the CASALUX brand, which is no stranger to selling breezy, budget-friendly lighting. Back in February 2024, CASALUX were the creators behind the viral bamboo pendant light that was identical to IKEA’s SINNERLIG lamp.
In the Facebook Aldi Aisle of Shame community, one person commented that they’d already grabbed their lamp in store, just days after considering a similar-style lamp that sells for almost $70. This shopper also noted that their purchase came with a light bulb already included.
You can check and see if the CASALUX lamp is available on Aldi’s online shopping website, which offers pickup and delivery options for both limited-edition and staple products. You can also check whether it’s available at Aldi through local Instacart delivery. If this doesn’t work for you, Target is selling a very similar lamp for $60.
Although the price tag of the Target lamp is roughly double the price of the Aldi one, the lamp has positive reviews, with more than 80% giving the lamp a five-star rating.
One reviewer summed up the quality of their purchase by writing, “I love these lamps! We have a lot of white furniture in our bedroom and they are perfect to add more of a boho feel! Very nice quality! These are perfect for the nightstand, end table, buffet table! Really anywhere!”
I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to buy one.
Buy: Rattan Diagonal Weave Table Lamp, $60