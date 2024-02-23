This Gorgeous $40 Aldi Lamp Is a Perfect IKEA Dupe (It’s $40 Cheaper!)
When you want to redecorate your space, it’s exhausting (and overwhelming) to think you need to overhaul everything, especially when you have a different aesthetic in mind. It’s much easier to add a new little luxurious item (or two) to a room for a refreshed vibe, and it can be as simple as switching up your light fixture. And the latest Aldi Finds, released in stores and online on Feb. 21, includes a lamp that will immediately catch your eye, especially once you see the price.
The gorgeous CASALUX pendant lamp is only $40, and its bamboo shade will immediately make your space feel refreshed.
It doesn’t matter if you prefer to plug the light in or hardwire it, because with this you’ll have the option to do both. But keep in mind that the light fixture measures at 16.5 inches in diameter and is 12 inches long with a 180-inch cord, so it’s ideal for a ceiling with a lot of space. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about purchasing a bulb for the lamp, since one comes included.
If the lamp fixture looks familiar to you, odds are that you’ve seen something similar in the SINNERLIG pendant lamp at IKEA. Designed by Ilse Crawford, the lamp has nearly five-star ratings for its easy installation, value, and quality. It’s only $30 more than the Aldi product, so it’s definitely worth the investment if there’s not an Aldi nearby or if you’re a loyal IKEA shopper.
Regardless of your choice to go for the SINNERLIG light fixture or Aldi’s CASALUX pendant lamp, you won’t regret your decision. After all, who doesn’t love the modern and minimalist design of bamboo decor? Head to Aldi ASAP, because this lamp surely won’t last long on shelves.