Aldi’s New $10 Gardening Gems Are So Cute, Shoppers Are Grabbing 3 at a Time
I’m a firm believer that no houseplant is complete without a cute planter. If you agree, I recommend heading to your local Aldi’s home goods section this week. The beloved grocery chain is now selling Teacup and Watering Can Planters that are so cute you’ll want to collect every variety.
In addition to Aldi sharing the teacup planters as part of their weekly Aldi Finds announcement, TikTok user @aldi.mademedoit showed them off in a May 1 video, in which she shared recent additions to her local store.
“I went to Aldi this morning for these big mug planters and let me tell you it was a mad house,” one TikToker commented.
The planters are reminiscent of Trader Joe’s 2021 “Twirling Teacup” plants, although the Aldi ones also feature beautiful hand-painted designs. The planters come in teacup and watering can designs, which are available in two different patterns: pink and floral, as well as navy and marble. Online shopping enthusiasts will be happy to know that the planters are also available to order for in-store pickup or delivery on Aldi’s website.
They’re perfect for spring tea party decor, or your upcoming Bridgerton watch parties. At the same time, these patterns are classic enough that you can enjoy the pop of color that they add to your home all-year round.
So head over to your neighborhood Aldi store to see if the Teacup and Watering Can Planters are in stock, and if they are, try your best not to buy the entire selection. And if you don’t have an Aldi nearby but love the teacup style, you’re in luck! Walmart has a teacup planter as part of its collection with the Pioneer Woman, and the painted stoneware design is ideal for a grandmillennial-inspired kitchen.