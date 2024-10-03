This Is the $20 Aldi Garden Gem You Need to Buy Before It Gets Cold Out
As nice as living somewhere where you can experience all four seasons can be, there’s no denying that the cooler months turn backyard and balcony gardening into a markedly more difficult task. Enter: winter greenhouses, which make it possible for green thumbs to protect their favorite plants from harsh weather all year long.
If you’re eager to take up year-rounding gardening, you can kick off your winter garden by getting to Aldi’s homeware section ASAP. As part of this week’s Aldi Finds, the brand is selling a full-service winter greenhouse for only $20.
Sold by the brand Gardenline, the official product description describes the greenhouse as “ideal for terraces, balconies, and small gardens.” In other words, regardless of whether or not you have a big house or a tiny deck, you can get in on greenhouse life!
Although Aldi’s winter greenhouse is designed to insulate plants against more extreme weather, the store also notes that it’s suitable to use as an ordinary greenhouse year-round. (And if you’re stressed about bringing all your outdoor plants inside for winter, a greenhouse works as the perfect solution — it won’t take up any extra space in your backyard, but it will help keep your plants lush even when the temperature drops.)
Because the item is an Aldi Finds selection, a word of advice: If you want to buy one for yourself, don’t wait! These limited-edition products are only available for one week while supplies last, so don’t be surprised if this flies off the shelves soon after it’s added to stores on Wednesday, October 2.
But if you can’t make it to your local Aldi this week, you can also search for the greenhouse on Aldi’s online shopping website, which has its own dedicated Aldi Finds section and offers shipping and delivery options for select products. You can also check out Aldi’s Instacart page for other pickup and delivery options in your area.
Amazon is also selling winter greenhouses that look similar to the version Aldi is selling. It’ll cost you nearly double the price at $40, but it’s absolutely worth it for the convenience of shipping directly to your door.
Buy: Portable Outdoor Greenhouse, $39.99