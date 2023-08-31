Aldi’s $10 Woven Pumpkins Add Texture to Your Fall Decor
According to Aldi, fall is officially here. The retailer just announced via Instagram that more new fall decor items are hitting store shelves this week, and shoppers could not be more excited. From cute woven pumpkins to candles so beautiful you can keep them out all year round, Aldi has so many fun autumn finds you might have to hop in your car right now to go grab them.
“Those #ALDIFinds you were dreaming about? They’re dropping tomorrow,” the caption on Aldi’s Instagram post from August 29 reads. “We’re just letting you know so you don’t pinch yourself.”
The Huntington Home Woven Pumpkins are the star of the show. They come in several different sizes and you can pick them up as singles or in packs of two or three. Perfect for fall centerpieces or mantle displays, you can pick them up for just $9.99.
Huntington Home also dropped a gorgeous Rustic Carved Wood Candle with a whopping 10 wicks. Made for your dining room table, you can grab one that smells like spiced cinnamon pumpkin or tobacco leaf and oak for just $19.99.
There are also a selection of fun fall-themed signs for inside your home, and natural-toned accent pieces like bowls, lanterns, and more to warm up your space. And Aldi’s famous seasonal scented candles are back for autumn — pick up Huntington Home’s 3-wick candles in Fall In Love, Honeycrisp & Persimmon, Smoked Caramel Praline, and Sunflower Fields, all of which are under $5.
Head to your nearest Aldi to see all the fall goodies that are in stock and get inspired to start your autumn decorating a bit early. Once you light one of those fall candles, there’s no going back to summer.