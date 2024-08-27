Aldi’s Adorable $10 ZZ Plants Are Finally Back in Stock (I Want Two!)
It feels like Aldi literally just dropped a selection of incredibly cheap tropical plants, but shoppers are cleaning out stores of the $13.99 monstera deliciosa plants and fiddle leaf figs, which any plant parent can tell you are usually very expensive.
If you arrived at your local Aldi just to discover that the plant inventory is picked through or completely gone, don’t give up on your dreams of creating a budget-friendly indoor green haven just yet. Aldi just announced that its bringing back its adorable zamioculcas zamiifolia plants, also known as ZZ plants — and you can score these green additions for under $10.
Aldi has low-key become a cost-savvy shopper’s go-to destination for building an indoor jungle. Whether you have a green thumb or you’re weaning off the fake plant game, Aldi has been offering sizable birds of paradise plants, snake plants, and other aesthetic green additions to your home for the last few years. Now, you can purchase a 6-inch ZZ plant in a white or cream pot at Aldi for $9.99, according to the store’s upcoming Aldi Finds tab.
Also known as a Zanzibar Gem or Eternity Plant, ZZ plants are known for their oval-shaped shiny emerald green leaves — and how low-maintenance they are. The ideal indoor plants can thrive even in indirect sunlight and only need to be watered once every 2-3 weeks, making them a perfect choice even for people who have a black thumb.
ZZ plants are also basically a natural air purifier, as they can eliminate toxins such as benzene, xylene, and toluene from the air. However, you’ll want to avoid touching your ZZ plants, as they’re toxic to both animals and, to a lesser degree, humans. You may experience skin irritation if you touch a ZZ plant’s sap, so it’s best to wear gloves when caring for your plant baby.
As with all Aldi Finds, once they’re gone, they’re gone, so you won’t want to wait on heading to your store to see if the ZZ plants have arrived. If you don’t live near an Aldi or can’t find the plant at your nearest location, you can also scoop up a ZZ plant on Amazon — although it’s more expensive than Aldi’s offering at $16.86 on sale. Still, this is the perfect low-maintenance starter plant for even the most inexperienced plant parents, so it’s a good option to get if you’re in the market for a plant baby.