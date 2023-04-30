Here’s How Different Letters Would Look as Apartment Floor Plans
Forget about moving into a beach house or a mansion — the letter X might be your dream home.
Reeves Connelly, an architecture and design expert on TikTok, has shared a series of videos imagining what the letters of the alphabet would look like as apartments. In the first clip, he shows a render of the letter A, complete with bedrooms, bathrooms, a living room, and a kitchen and dining area. Connelly says that the first letter of the alphabet is a “vibe.”
For the other letters that follow, he points out that characters with lots of curves — such as B, C, and D — make it difficult to decorate. The letter H provides plenty of space, while K is his favorite, as it offers privacy while having a central common area. And for those who actually live in a corner unit, you might recognize the layout in the letter L.
In his second video, Connelly agrees with many commenters who said that M has a great layout. P and R both have curves, but the two characters have just the right mix of straight lines and loops to make the apartments interesting. S, on the other hand, is totally hopeless with all its curls.
“I couldn’t even finish furnishing it,” said Connelly.
U is great because the two bedrooms could stay on both ends, with the living room perfectly located in the middle. He also loves the letter W because it can comfortably fit three bedrooms. And as for X, Y, and Z, he recommends them too, as they all offer big spaces that connect the different parts of the home.
Of course, the series has got everyone picking their favorites, with most users choosing their initials. As for Connelly himself, he said that his choice is “a toss-up between W and K.”
Hopefully, he’ll continue the series with lowercase letters, letters in different font styles, and even numbers. In the meantime, you can read a previous article on Connelly, one wherein he imagined various musical instruments as homes.