The 3-Piece Amazon Set That Transforms Any Outdoor Space Into Resort Bliss
If you haven’t yet opened up your backyard or patio space, it’s time — the days are longer, and you deserve to create an outdoor space that feels just as comfy as your interiors. The secret to doing so? Outdoor sets (yes, really!) — and there’s a chic trio of loungers on Amazon that are so beautiful, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a resort as soon as you take them out of the box. No resort fees necessary!
“Found the perfect pool lounge chairs!!” Nelly from @myarizonahome on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “They look high-end but without the designer price tag! Definitely a new favorite in my home must-haves!”
Despite the fact that this set looks like it could be from Pottery Barn or West Elm, you can actually score these chaises from Amazon for just $367 for the set.
Why Amazon’s Chaise Set Is Key to an Outdoor Makeover
The rattan base of these chaise lounges is what makes them look so expensive. The weaving hides the metal base of the chair, giving the piece a leg up in the style department. The chairs are also upholstered in a beautiful creamy neutral, and the rattan carries to the backrest of the chaise, ensuring 360 degrees of beauty.
Plus, the back wheels make the chairs easy to move around, and the backrest can click into five different angles so you can lounge in ultimate comfort.
You can pick up the set in a natural rattan, dark brown, or gray to match the backyard aesthetic you’re going for.
Nelly paired her set of chaise lounges with this stunning fringed umbrella, which is also from Amazon. It features a spacious 9-foot umbrella canopy that can be tilted to better protect you from the sun, and the fringe detail around the edges gives this umbrella a cabana vibe.
She grabbed the khaki color, but the umbrella also comes in coral red, beige, white, and black, and each one is priced at under $160.
Make your backyard look and feel like an extension of your home. Don’t settle for bargain buys that won’t last through the summer season. Instead, invest in something a bit higher quality and stylish to get the most out of your backyard space.
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