If you haven’t yet opened up your backyard or patio space, it’s time — the days are longer, and you deserve to create an outdoor space that feels just as comfy as your interiors. The secret to doing so? Outdoor sets (yes, really!) — and there’s a chic trio of loungers on Amazon that are so beautiful, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a resort as soon as you take them out of the box. No resort fees necessary!