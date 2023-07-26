This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Full of Dorm Essentials
When you move to college for the first time, cobbling together everything you need can be a daunting process. Do you actually need your own speakers? Most importantly, how do you even begin to transform a 250-square-foot cinder block into your new home?
Every college student’s needs are different, but if you’re getting ready to move, you might want to check out Amazon’s secret “off to college” storefront, which is full of cute and carefully curated finds.
From Barbiecore to dopamine decor, 2023’s big trends prove that leaving home doesn’t mean abandoning bright pops of color and all the eclectic pieces that bring you joy. That’s reflected in plenty of the featured products on Amazon’s storefront, from a YIRUIO pink and white checkerboard blanket to a Qunclay wavy rainbow acrylic mirror.
If you prefer more neutral decor, there’s plenty for you to enjoy on the storefront, too, including an Amazon Basics’ minimalist white and black striped grid sheet set and Rivet’s modern glass globe lamp.
Not quite sure what your dorm aesthetic is yet? No worries! The storefront also has a series of curated collections to get you started. Teen Vogue’s editors have put together a list of their favorite college products, from decorative accessories like X-Kim’s 16 Colors Sunset Lamp and Sioloc’s cream and white flower pillow to storage essentials like bag hangers and a hanging closet shelf.
Amazon’s “off to college” page also features shopping lists specifically curated by popular influencers such as Mikayla Vallati, Sumari Barnes, and Khadiza Akter.
In the meantime, you can check out Apartment Therapy’s new site, Dorm Therapy, which is dedicated to helping students feel at home at school and features personal recommendations and reflections from a team of student contributors.