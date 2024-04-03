This $40 Amazon Find Will Magically Organize Your Kitchen Cabinets
Does your kitchen have plenty of shelf space but not enough drawers? Drawers make organizing pots and pans so much easier because you can actually pull everything out into the light to see what you have rather than fumble around in the darkness hoping to grab exactly what you need. And thanks to an Instagram-viral product, you can actually turn all your shelves into drawers — really!
“POV: You always wished you did more drawers in your kitchen! These Amazon adjustable adhesive drawers are game changer!” Stephanie Trantham from The Broadmoor House Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “I love the idea of easy install adjustable drawers in your cabinets! Custom cabinetry with drawers cost so much, but I always wished I had done more because things get lost in the back of your cabinet! This maximizes your space and allows you to easily be able to reach everything in your drawer!”
All you have to do is pull the drawer to the exact width of your cabinet shelf, remove the adhesive glue strips, and stick the drawer to your shelf. And that’s it!
The Kitstorack customizable drawer organizer comes in both white and black and is available in two different depths — 16.9 inches and 21 inches deep. The drawers come at a standard width of 11.7 inches, but can be expanded to fit spaces up to 20 inches wide. Just make sure you account for any plumbing and hinges before you expand and affix your shelves.
The sliders underneath the drawers are made with heavy-duty metal and are quiet when gliding in and out. The drawers will truly feel custom and like they were built-in to your kitchen.
“Great product for a small pantry shelf. Easy to install,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “Adjustable width, nano strips are very sturdy. The shelf holds my baking products, flour and sugar. I can pull it out and see what I have. It also has enough space on the sides to add my cereal containers.”
You can use these drawers in any spot in your home that you need better access to. Use them in your linen cabinet or closet, your bathroom, or in a mudroom space to store away shoes and outdoor accessories. Anywhere you have shelves, you can turn them into drawers.
It’s time to turn your current kitchen into the custom kitchen of your dreams.