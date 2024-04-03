This $40 Amazon Find Will Magically Organize Your Kitchen Cabinets

“POV: You always wished you did more drawers in your kitchen! These Amazon adjustable adhesive drawers are game changer!” Stephanie Trantham from The Broadmoor House Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “I love the idea of easy install adjustable drawers in your cabinets! Custom cabinetry with drawers cost so much, but I always wished I had done more because things get lost in the back of your cabinet! This maximizes your space and allows you to easily be able to reach everything in your drawer!”



All you have to do is pull the drawer to the exact width of your cabinet shelf, remove the adhesive glue strips, and stick the drawer to your shelf. And that’s it!