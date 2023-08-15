This Self-Inflating Bed with Legs Means You Can Toss Your Old Air Mattress
On TikTok, a self-inflating bed is going viral, thanks to its many features that make it easier to have overnight guests. In a video by content creator Julianna Claire, we see the mattress unfolding its legs and inflating itself with no effort at all from the owner, then deflating before being stashed inside a box.
According to Claire, the bed can be set up in under two minutes, and you can choose its firmness, from plush to medium to firm and extra firm. In addition, unlike other inflatable mattresses, this one is structured like an actual bed, as it has legs that keep you up and away from the floor. The space between the legs, meanwhile, allows you or your guests to store belongings.
Once you’re finished, just set it on deflate mode and it will do so in a couple of minutes. Plus, with the mattress being so portable (it has wheels like a rolling suitcase), you can easily hide it in a closet or keep it in the trunk of your car, ready for your next camping trip.
Many loved the product, but some had questions. “Okay but I’m worried if one person plops on this it’s going to break the legs —how are those?!” a commenter asked, to which Claire answered that the bed has a 300-pound weight limit.
Others wondered what would happen if the mattress gets unplugged while someone is lying down on it. A video from @sonia3dayz explains that the bed stays in place even if it’s unplugged. So, no need to worry about any Final Destination scenarios. Whew!
The product is called the Ivation EZ-Bed, and is priced at $299.99 for a twin size, and $359.99 for a queen size. You can learn more about it on Amazon.
Buy: Ivation EZ-Bed Air Mattress with Frame & Rolling Case (Queen), $359.99