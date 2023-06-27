TikTok Is Obsessed with This Mini “Kitty Couch”
There comes a time in a pet owner’s life when you have to accept that, for better or worse, the furniture you own is also your pet’s furniture. No matter how strict you intend to be about which spaces in your home are human-only, pets have quite a knack for getting their paws all over our shared living quarters anyway.
Still, there’s no harm in granting your furry friends some homeware of their own, made all the easier thanks to the rise of stylish-looking pet furniture. And according to a viral TikTok, if you’ve got a cat, then one particular “kitty couch” is about to become your new best friend.
Content creators Bobby and Jordan recently purchased a pet sofa bed from the brand Paws & Purrs for their cats, Theo and Layla. Soon afterward, they decided to show off their felines’ love of the product on their shared TikTok account (@lordfoldemort).
“Everyone needs this kitty couch,” their video reads, as the camera zooms in on one of the cats passed out on the pet sofa bed. Although it was obviously designed with pets in mind, the product looks impressively similar to an actual human couch, with a modern design featuring a wide, low back in a minimalist espresso color.
Since sharing the video on June 9, Bobby and Jordan’s TikTok has already received over 270,000 likes and two million views.
“It’s a meouch,” one commenter joked.
“My cats would lay on everything but it,” another TikToker wrote, to which the creators responded, “That’s usually the case with mine too, but they LOVE this!”
If a “kitty couch” sounds right up your alley, you’ll be happy to know that the exact pet sofa bed mentioned in Bobby and Jordan’s video is currently on sale right now on Amazon, retailing for $121.41 as opposed to its typical $145 list price. The product also boasts a 4.8- out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on 494 ratings.