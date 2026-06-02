Prime Day Is Officially Coming This Month — Here Are the Early Home Deals You Need to Know About
With summer quickly approaching, Amazon Prime Day 2026 is just around the corner. You can think of Prime Day as a mid-year holiday celebration, where the gifts are incredible sitewide savings. Each year, Amazon features some of its most impressive deals, covering everything from kitchen appliances to innovative tiny homes.
However, it is helpful to understand all the details before you begin shopping. To help you prepare, we have answered the most common questions regarding what Prime Day is, its official start time, and the specific types of discounts you can look forward to finding.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event. This year’s celebration will extend over four days, offering extensive discounts in every product category. If you’ve been eyeing an Amazon product, Prime Day is likely your best opportunity to secure the lowest price of the year. Based on previous years, discounts can reach up to 70 percent, making this an event you won’t want to miss.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026?
This year, Amazon Prime Day is happening from June 23 to June 26. A few key highlights deserve attention. For instance, beginning today, any customer whose qualifying online grocery order totals at least $15 will be entered for a shot at winning free groceries for an entire year (representing $1 million in prizes distributed among 100 winners).
You guessed it, Big Deals have returned. Fresh discounts will be unveiled three times every day (at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT) during the sale, showcasing major brands such as LG, Stanley, Ninja, and Our Place, among others.
Prime members can access Amazon-exclusive products and emerging brands at special event pricing, including Away luggage in new Sky Blue and Palm Green tones (hello, summer travel), the latest releases from Dyson, and more.
Additionally, for the first time, members can utilize Alexa to generate a custom Prime Day Deals Guide featuring tailored suggestions and alerts. You also have the option to establish a target price for specific products and enable Auto-Buy, allowing Alexa to complete your purchase the moment that price point is reached.
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can check back for updates as more information is announced.
What to Buy During Amazon Prime Day
The magic of Amazon Prime Day is that it delivers blockbuster deals on everything your lifestyle demands — from home and kitchen upgrades to cutting-edge tech (and often all three at once, with Alexa-enabled smart appliances). Thinking about a kitchen glow-up? They’ve got a deal. A massive new TV? Check. That must-have air fryer or espresso machine? You better believe there’s a deal for that, too.
Early Prime Day Deals
Eager to snag some incredible bargains? Amazon Prime Day may be around the corner, but you can actually begin your shopping journey today. We have curated a list of the top early deals available for you to browse and purchase right now.