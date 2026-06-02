Prime Day Is Officially Coming This Month — Here Are the Early Home Deals You Need to Know About

Nina Derwin
Nina Derwin
Nina Derwin is a Brooklyn-based writer with a passion for the art of storytelling. In addition to writing articles for various clients and publications, Nina has written several episodes of scripted television for networks including Starz and Fox.
Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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With summer quickly approaching, Amazon Prime Day 2026 is just around the corner. You can think of Prime Day as a mid-year holiday celebration, where the gifts are incredible sitewide savings. Each year, Amazon features some of its most impressive deals, covering everything from kitchen appliances to innovative tiny homes.

However, it is helpful to understand all the details before you begin shopping. To help you prepare, we have answered the most common questions regarding what Prime Day is, its official start time, and the specific types of discounts you can look forward to finding.

In This Article
  1. What Is Amazon Prime Day?
  2. When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026?
  3. What to Buy During Amazon Prime Day
  4. Early Prime Day Deals
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What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event. This year’s celebration will extend over four days, offering extensive discounts in every product category. If you’ve been eyeing an Amazon product, Prime Day is likely your best opportunity to secure the lowest price of the year. Based on previous years, discounts can reach up to 70 percent, making this an event you won’t want to miss.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is happening from June 23 to June 26. A few key highlights deserve attention. For instance, beginning today, any customer whose qualifying online grocery order totals at least $15 will be entered for a shot at winning free groceries for an entire year (representing $1 million in prizes distributed among 100 winners).

You guessed it, Big Deals have returned. Fresh discounts will be unveiled three times every day (at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT) during the sale, showcasing major brands such as LG, Stanley, Ninja, and Our Place, among others.

Prime members can access Amazon-exclusive products and emerging brands at special event pricing, including Away luggage in new Sky Blue and Palm Green tones (hello, summer travel), the latest releases from Dyson, and more.

Additionally, for the first time, members can utilize Alexa to generate a custom Prime Day Deals Guide featuring tailored suggestions and alerts. You also have the option to establish a target price for specific products and enable Auto-Buy, allowing Alexa to complete your purchase the moment that price point is reached.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can check back for updates as more information is announced. 

What to Buy During Amazon Prime Day

The magic of Amazon Prime Day is that it delivers blockbuster deals on everything your lifestyle demands — from home and kitchen upgrades to cutting-edge tech (and often all three at once, with Alexa-enabled smart appliances). Thinking about a kitchen glow-up? They’ve got a deal. A massive new TV? Check. That must-have air fryer or espresso machine? You better believe there’s a deal for that, too.

Early Prime Day Deals

Eager to snag some incredible bargains? Amazon Prime Day may be around the corner, but you can actually begin your shopping journey today. We have curated a list of the top early deals available for you to browse and purchase right now.

NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids, Set of 4
$24$1729% off

These drinking glasses are a TikTok sensation, and they've truly elevated my drink experience since I added them to my kitchen. This four-piece set is ideal for your next GRWM moment, as it comes complete with everything you need: tumblers, glass straws, bamboo lids, and a straw cleaner.

$17 at Amazon
NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder
$190$12037% off

This smart feeder was a massive hit with my bird-watching father-in-law (and a perfect Father's Day gift). Its built-in camera captures every bird, even at night, and identifies over 99% of known species, so you always know what you're seeing. Made from durable, weather-resistant materials, it also features an impressive battery life of up to six months on a single charge.

$120 at Amazon
Euhomy Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
$190$15220% off

If you can't wait for ice, this nugget ice maker is the ideal solution. One reviewer notes that the first nuggets are ready in a mere six minutes — just enough time to brew your coffee and return to an iced beverage. With a capacity of up to 33 pounds of ice per day, it's also a solid choice for parties and entertaining.

$152 at Amazon
Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones
$180$9050% off

If you have a trip coming up this summer, you'll need some noise-cancelling headphones. These Sony ones are lightweight and have a long battery life (35 hours!).

$90 at Amazon
Mellanni Sheet Set, Queen
$41

Cool nights await if you get your hands on this Mellanni Sheet Set. The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and four pillowcases to outfit any size bed with crisp comfort. Sold in 28 colors, the sheets are made with breathable microfiber that’s loved by hundreds of thousands of shoppers.

$41 at Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer
$150$9040% off

If you love your Instant Pot, then you'll have equal admiration for this slightly larger version. The six-in-one appliance is incredibly versatile, functioning not only as an air fryer but also as a broiler, roaster, and dehydrator, plus it can be used for baking and reheating. The integrated touchscreen keeps you completely informed by displaying the status of your food throughout every stage of cooking.

$90 at Amazon

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