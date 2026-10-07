I Didn’t Realize How Ugly My Outlets Were Until I Found This Clever $3 Find
If you painted a room in your home with a bold, statement color, then you might know all too well that stark white outlets can really ruin the look. Sure, you can paint the outlet cover, but likely, those white ghost faces will always haunt you. That is, unless you opt for paintable outlet covers, which are available on Amazon. They don’t require any rewiring and can be screwed over your existing outlets — genius!
In a recent video, Allison from @allisonskiffdotcom shared how a supercheap Amazon find disguised the outlets in her home. She painted a room using Farrow & Ball’s Treron, and the white outlets looked like blinding eyesores up against the moody, dark green paint. It turns out she didn’t have to spend a lot of money either.
“One of the easiest budget-friendly home upgrades: paintable outlet covers,” Allison wrote. “They slide right over your existing sockets, no electrical work required, and instantly give you that seamless, designer look. The best part? They’re only $3 each — making this the ultimate easy DIY hack for renters or homeowners.”
What Are TayMac Cover-Up Wall Plates?
The covers Allison used are from an Amazon brand called TayMac, and each $13 pack comes with five covers. The first thing you’ll want to do is paint the TayMac covers and the heads of the included screws the same color as your walls. You can also wallpaper these outlet covers — it just might be a fiddly task cutting out the plug holes (but it can be done!).
Allow everything to dry completely before removing the center screw from your existing outlet cover, placing your new painted cover over it, and screwing it into place with your new painted screw. And that’s it! No more ugly white or yellowed outlets — they’ll blend in seamlessly and let the bold color of your space do the talking.
Should You Try the TayMac Cover-Up Wall Plates?
If you’ve been staring at your current contrasting outlet covers, take your color-drenched space from good to great and hide those eyesore outlets in plain sight with this super affordable upgrade that will change the way you paint your rooms from here on out.
Buy: TayMac Cover-Up Wall Plate, 5-Pack