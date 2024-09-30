Amazon Is Selling the Coziest 2-Bedroom Tiny Cabin (Just in Time for Fall!)
The data doesn’t lie — we are all dreaming of tiny home life. According to a 2022 survey from HomeAdvisor, out of 1,800 people surveyed, nearly nine in 10 said they would live in a tiny house, and 31% of respondents said they would actually buy one.
Trying to buy a home can be intimidating, but when it comes to tiny homes you don’t actually have to embark on an extensive in-person buying process to find the perfect fit. In fact, you can find fully functional tiny homes on Amazon, and many are even under $35,000. Case in point: The site is currently selling a move-in ready tiny house that looks like the coziest cabin for just over $30,000.
The tiny home comes with a fully equipped kitchen, electricity, bathroom, and living area. It also features acacia wood panel walls and flooring for all the cozy cabin vibes. The layout is customizable and you can work with your own contractors to figure out paint choices, insulation, and more.
Part of the major appeal of tiny houses is eco-friendliness. Because they’re so small, they take up less space, and use less energy and heating, resulting in a significantly lower carbon footprint. This tiny home builds upon that sustainability initiative with eco-friendly materials such as steel and wooden panels.
It’s also built to be resistant to fire, earthquakes, and wind, although it’s important to double- and triple-check with the manufacturer as well as any contractors you use to finish out the tiny home. Whether you’d like to transport your tiny home from place to place, live off the grid, or even rent it out as a rental home, you can rest assured knowing that it will be able to withstand the elements.
Purchasing a home isn’t cheap by any definition, and neither is paying for monthly rent, but for someone who doesn’t need a ton of space, a tiny home can be a more affordable option. This cabin-inspired tiny home costs $30,999, but you can split the payment across 12 months using an Amazon Visa. Still, compare that with paying for a regular-sized apartment, condo, or home, and you might even call it a steal!
Buy: Prefabricated Wooden Cottage Kit, $30,999