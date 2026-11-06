Americans Are Trading Dark Wood Floors for This “Honey” Trend, per a New Survey
What’s the first thing that homeowners choose to base a room’s design on? Could it be the wall color? Or a beloved piece of furniture? If the industry experts at Anderson Tuftex (a leading hardwood and carpeting manufacturer) have anything to say about it, it’s always been the flooring. Earlier this year, I traveled to their headquarters in Dalton, Georgia, to meet with the creatives behind their flooring innovations. Sure, I got a private tour of one of their flagship factories — but more importantly, I had a chance to review early data tied to the company’s 2027 Floor Forecast. One of their findings is so surprising, it completely changed the way I think about new builds.
Anderson Tuftex’s first-ever flooring forecast included a trove of flooring-related information backed by data, all collected in partnership with The Harris Poll. Those surveyed included working interior designers (over 250 of them!) as well as 500+ homeowners who were actively shopping for new flooring. Plus, Anderson Tuftex used real sales data to back their findings as well. If you’re planning on updating your flooring anytime soon, then you might want to pay attention to bubbling trends they uncovered in the market.
Warm Natural and Honey Tones in Hardwoods Are Rising in Popularity
Nearly 40% of those surveyed indicated that they are actively choosing warm, natural honey wood tones when buying hardwood flooring for new and renovated homes. The statistic shocked me a bit, given how many homeowners I’ve personally seen invest in white oak and more bleached, muted tones in the last few years. But when you think of the rising kitchen trend that saw the return of honey oak kitchen cabinets earlier this year, it makes sense that the preference for this particular aesthetic may seep into other rooms, too.
And the rise of honey wood tones is pronounced, at least within Anderson Tuftex’s survey group; just 13% of respondents indicated they were investing in medium and “chocolate” brown woods. Even fewer said they were buying darker or off-brown hues, including smoky mid-tones (soft gray, charcoal, or brown flooring), cool gray wooden floors, and ashy hues (those with silver or gray undertones!).
The Most Popular “Honey” Floors That’ll Surely Dominate
According to the flooring manufacturer, three different types of wood reign supreme with both designers and homeowners: White oak, pecan, and ash wood, each of which are available in various finishes. But the most popular? Those options include “Flaxen,” a medium neutral-brown tone, as well as “Barley” and “Fawn,” both of which are equally smooth and fit the honey-hued aesthetic.
Whether you’re embarking on a full-scale home renovation or simply planning a single room makeover, this tidbit of data can help make your first design decision so much easier. As the Anderson Tuftex 2027 Floor Forecast demonstrates, a shift toward warm natural and honey wood tones could mean that darker or cooler, muted finishes are no longer as timeless as you’d think. Flooring that brightens a room with its warm honey hues is proving to be versatile enough to overtake more traditional options — and could help you create an inviting space that’ll shine for years to come.