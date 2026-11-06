Americans Are Trading Dark Wood Floors for This “Honey” Trend, per a New Survey

What’s the first thing that homeowners choose to base a room’s design on? Could it be the wall color? Or a beloved piece of furniture? If the industry experts at Anderson Tuftex (a leading hardwood and carpeting manufacturer) have anything to say about it, it’s always been the flooring. Earlier this year, I traveled to their headquarters in Dalton, Georgia, to meet with the creatives behind their flooring innovations. Sure, I got a private tour of one of their flagship factories — but more importantly, I had a chance to review early data tied to the company’s 2027 Floor Forecast. One of their findings is so surprising, it completely changed the way I think about new builds.