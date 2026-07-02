The Charming $12 Bedding Trend I Spotted in Andy Cohen’s Home
You can easily tell that Andy Cohen’s Hamptons beach house, which he recently shared in a tour with Architectural Digest, is a gorgeous mishmash of inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s mid-century Usonian houses and Jack Hall’s Cape Cod Hatch House. It’s truly an indoor-outdoor home with floor-to-ceiling windows, loads of wood accents, and colors inspired by the coastline.
But to make it feel like home, Cohen and his interior designer, Jackie Greenberg, relied on cozy, vintage-inspired patterns to bring a lived-in feel to the space — and once you see the headboard in Cohen’s daughter’s room, you’ll go absolutely gaga for gingham.
How Andy Cohen Embraced Gingham Details in His Hamptons Home
There’s an absolutely stunning headboard in Andy’s daughter Lucy’s room that makes use of fabric made by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker; it’s upholstered in Pixie Gingham from SJP’s collection for Wallshoppe. It’s just one of several oversized headboards that Architectural Digest shot, but this particular setup — paired with a matching lumbar pillow, pink sheets, and ricrac-inspired bedding — creates an ultra-feminine yet refined look that is just too cute.
Gingham seems to come back around every summer, especially in fashion, but it seems to be having a seasonless moment in home decor right now. It’s such a classic print that it fits seamlessly into various aesthetics, and it’s a fun way to play with color while still being rooted in a more traditional motif.
Why Gingham Bedding Is Worth Your Money Right Now
If you are gushing over the look of Andy’s pink gingham headboard, then you’ll love this pink gingham duvet cover sold by Wayfair. It’s made with 100% cotton fabric, so it’s light and breathable, plus it’s currently on sale for over 30% off.
An even easier way to experiment with gingham is by adding a few throw pillows to your bedding. This throw from The Pioneer Woman’s collection at Walmart comes in the most beautiful sage green, and the added ruffle gives it a whimsical touch. It’s also made with cotton, so it’s comfortable and easy to care for.
I’m Already Eyeing Gingham Sheets for Fall
And you can really dress your bed up for the months to come using a set of gingham sheets. This sweet blue set from Pottery Barn Teen comes with the most darling scalloped trim. If you pair it with larger blue plaid, neutral stripes, or florals, your bedroom will look like a cozy cottage on a summer afternoon.
If you haven’t yet worked gingham into your home decor, let Andy Cohen’s Hamptons home inspire you. It’s a little bit vintage, a little bit coquette, and so much fun — you’ll become obsessed just like me.
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