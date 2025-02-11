Though a groutless shower has a multifaceted appeal and can be a smart choice for aging in place, it’s important to note that it can also be more expensive. However, 67% of homeowners polled for the Angi study said they’d rather renovate than move, which tends to be a pricier and more laborious venture overall.



Angi’s study states that homeowners are drawn to “modern and adaptable living spaces,” and a spacious shower that feels like a vacation while still being easy to clean couldn’t be a better example of this duality. And if you’re still married to the idea of having a tub around, you can always keep one in one bathroom and transform the other. You might find yourself wishing for that spa-like shower experience in every bathroom, or you may find that a tub in one and a sleek shower in another is the perfect balance of luxury and practicality for you.