These Were The Top Home Projects Of 2024, According o a New Angi Survey
Were you able to scratch a few home renovations off your to-do list last year? If not, don’t feel too bad if you didn’t get around to one big project or another. According to Angi’s 2024 State of Home Spending Report, 2024 was the year of routine maintenance, not major undertakings.
Angi, the site formerly known as Angi’s List that pairs homeowners with service professionals, found in the report that 47% of the nearly 7,000 responding homeowners spent their home budget on around-the-house maintenance, with millennial homeowners committing the most funds to upkeep than other generations. “This reflects a practical approach to ensuring the longevity of their homes amid rising costs,” the Angi report reads.
Outside of routine maintenance, last year’s most popular home projects were interior painting, installing new appliances, and bathroom remodels — all fairly small-scale, further proving that upkeep and refreshes were at the forefront of most homeowners’ minds.
Angi’s report states that there was a 12% decline in home project spending last year, which coincides with the 85% of homeowners reporting that they believe owning a home has become more expensive, especially for younger adults.
Even so, homeowners still have big plans for home improvement projects in 2025. Like last year, regular upkeep, interior painting, and bathroom remodels are still high on the to-do list, but projects like installing new flooring, replacing windows, and refreshing landscaping are also top priorities for 2025.
According to Angi’s study, over the next five years kitchen and bathroom remodels are at the forefront of 31% of homeowners’ minds, with new HVAC systems and roofs following close behind.
Whether you plan on continuing with your routine maintenance or tackling a larger home project this year, this report proves you’re definitely not the only homeowner who is choosing to save rather than spend.