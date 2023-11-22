Newsletters

Score Anthropologie Furniture and Decor for 30% Off During Its Giant Black Friday Sale

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Erin Derby

Buying furniture isn’t the simplest task. These are items that’ll sit in your home for years, and, since you’ll see and use them every single day, you want to make sure that you’ll be 100-percent happy with them. On one hand, even if the price tag is a bit higher, it makes sense to invest in a piece that you absolutely love, but on the other, saving as much money as possible should be a priority, too. The key to snagging high-quality pieces and finding the best deal on the market is timing — and fortunately, that time is now.

Tons of top-notch home brands are offering steep discounts for Black Friday, and Anthropologie is among them. The editor-loved retailer is known for offering furniture and decor that are equal parts trendy and timeless, and more often than not, their heftier prices reflect that. But for a limited time, you can score some seriously stylish items at 30% off, and if they’re already marked down, you’ll get an extra 40% taken off of the sale price. We narrowed the hundreds of deals down to our 10 favorites, and trust us, you’ll want to add them to your cart ASAP!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Capri Blue Volcano Gold Selenite Glass Jar Candle
Anthropologie
$26.60
was $38.00

Ever walked into an Anthro store and wondered how it smelled so good? The answer is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent, which is a fresh citrus that works all year long. Plus, the gold detailing on the vessel will look gorgeous when it's burning, and it’s perfectly festive for the holiday season.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror
Anthropologie
$117.60
was $168.00

You’ve probably heard of Anthro’s beloved Primrose floor mirror — it’s a favorite among influencers and celebs — but allow us to introduce you to the more budget-friendly vanity version. It’ll be impossible not to feel elegant and glamorous when you’re doing your makeup in this antique-inspired piece.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Terrain Salento Coffee Table
Anthropologie
$93.97
was $398.00

At over $300 off, this is likely one of the best deals on the site right now. Terrain’s boho coffee table, with its wicker frame and glass top, is built to withstand the outdoors, but it would look just as fashionable inside as it would on the patio.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Eloise Table Lamp
Anthropologie
$138.60
was $198.00

Keeping with the theme of antique-inspired pieces, this stunning table lamp has a unique design that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else — especially if you select the “Holly” shade, which has an ombré effect on the glass.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Chunky Woven Petite Accent Chair
Anthropologie
$348.60
was $498.00

This small-space-friendly accent chair will make a huge statement in your space, thanks to its interesting, cozy texture. While the front’s upholstery is a standard-looking weave, the back has small poms sprinkled throughout, so it'll catch your eye at all angles.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Renata Cozy Eyelash Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
$69.95
was $98.00

A cozy throw is a cold-weather essential, and Anthro’s Renata blanket has a feather-soft texture that you’ll want to bundle up in all season long and leave draped on your couch all the time, with its gorgeous gradient coloring.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Rosalie Four-Poster Bed
Anthropologie
$999.95
was $1698.00

With its carved posters and a cloud-shaped headboard, this frame will be the centerpiece of your bedroom and make you feel like royalty every time you lounge on it. “The most beautiful and sturdy bed frame," One reviewer wrote. "I cannot recommend this item enough. Definitely worth the wait and the price tag. Solid wood and quality. Will have this piece for a very long time."

Buy Now
8 / 10
Jori Pedestal Side Table
Anthropologie
$138.60
was $198.00

If you only have room for a narrow side table but still want to inject a bit of glam into the space, look no further than this pedestal table that looks like a work of art. It’s no wonder that it has an impressive 4.8-star rating, with shoppers praising its sturdiness and appearance.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Festive Bistro Tile Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
$9.80
was $14.00

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a warm cup of hot chocolate in a festive mug? The popular Bistro collection now comes in red and green with its signature 24k gold detailing, and the monogram gives it a personalized touch that’s great for gifting.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Lyre Chesterfield Two-Cushion Sofa
Anthropologie
$1958.60
was $2798.00

Green velvet sofas have surged in popularity over the past couple of years, and we’re just as obsessed as everyone else. The classic details on this one, like the tufted back, high curved arms, and nailhead detailing, ensure that it’ll make your living space 10 times more luxurious.

Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits