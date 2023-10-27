Anthropologie’s Signature Capri Blue Candles Are 30% Off Right Now — Stock Up While You Can
It’s widely known that Anthropologie’s candle section is on another level — and I’m not just saying that because I worked there in college. Still, it may have had something to do with it. Smelling all of their candles week after week never got old, especially when it came to the ones from Capri Blue. For years, Anthro has curated candle and diffuser options from the Mississippi-based home fragrance brand, ranging from sweet fall scents to the iconic Volcano one that hits you as soon as you walk into any Anthro store.
In addition to buying them for myself with my employee discount, Capri Blue candles were my go-to gift when I worked there. It’s no secret that they’re not the most affordable candles on the market, but with how long-lasting and strong-smelling they are, you’re truly getting what you pay for. I always keep an eye on the brand in case their items go on sale, and right now, there’s a 30 percent off deal going on that you can’t miss out on. Here are five candle and diffuser picks you should snag ASAP, whether they’re a gift to yourself or someone else.