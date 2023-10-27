Newsletters

Anthropologie's Signature Capri Blue Candles Are 30% Off Right Now — Stock Up While You Can

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published yesterday
It’s widely known that Anthropologie’s candle section is on another level — and I’m not just saying that because I worked there in college. Still, it may have had something to do with it. Smelling all of their candles week after week never got old, especially when it came to the ones from Capri Blue. For years, Anthro has curated candle and diffuser options from the Mississippi-based home fragrance brand, ranging from sweet fall scents to the iconic Volcano one that hits you as soon as you walk into any Anthro store.

In addition to buying them for myself with my employee discount, Capri Blue candles were my go-to gift when I worked there. It’s no secret that they’re not the most affordable candles on the market, but with how long-lasting and strong-smelling they are, you’re truly getting what you pay for. I always keep an eye on the brand in case their items go on sale, and right now, there’s a 30 percent off deal going on that you can’t miss out on. Here are five candle and diffuser picks you should snag ASAP, whether they’re a gift to yourself or someone else.

Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Glass Jar Candle, Medium
Though Capri Blue may be best known for its Volcano scent, the brand’s fall-themed candles are just as amazing. The Pumpkin Clove option is reminiscent of pumpkin pie, with a hint of vanilla, orange, and cinnamon — the perfect combination as Thanksgiving approaches. And just look at that stunning vessel!

Capri Blue Volcano Purple Luster Jar Candle
If you’re just as obsessed with the scent that fills every Anthropologie store as I am, you can also snag a Volcano candle at a discounted price. The fruity fragrance truly works year-round, and this shiny purple container will be a standout piece of decor in any room.

Capri Blue Spiced Cider Tin Candle, One Size
If you’re looking for a candle that comes in a little less substantial vessel — and, as a result, is a little less pricey — look no further than this tin-encased Spiced Cider one. The scent reflects the gorgeous print on the outside, with berry, grape, apple, vanilla, and cinnamon mixed together.

Capri Blue Pillar Candle
On the hunt for a Volcano candle with a different look? This pillar candle would look perfect inside a glass cloche or as part of a centerpiece on a coffee table, and now’s the perfect time to buy more than one since they’re only $20 each.

Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Reed Diffuser
You can avoid flames entirely if you’re more into fragrance that’s easier to maintain. Diffusers will evenly distribute a scent — in this case, Pumpkin Clove — throughout the entire room with only a few drops, meaning that it’ll last way longer than a candle, saving you more money.

How-To Toolkits