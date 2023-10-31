Newsletters

The Best Furniture and Decor to Snag ASAP from Anthropologie’s Clearance Section, According to a Former Employee

Prior to receiving an employee discount when I worked there in college, whenever I walked into an Anthropologie store, I wouldn’t look at anything else before bee-lining it to the sale section. In my experience, most other stores’ sale sections don’t have much on Anthropologie’s — that small room tucked away in the back is teeming with treasures, and sometimes if you’re lucky, there’s an extra promo going on, with a discount stacked on top of the already-marked down products.

Even though I’m no longer organizing (and browsing) the sale section every shift, I still routinely check out the retailer’s impressive online home clearance for deals on everything from Capri Blue candles to furniture. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to completely break the bank to shop Anthro’s decor and furniture offerings — just take a page out of my book. Stick to the sale section, check frequently, and you’ll have entirely decked out your space in Anthro’s trendiest (and most budget-friendly) pieces in no time. After checking out the hundreds of home deals, here are the 10 best ones you can shop right now.

Capri Blue Pillar Candle
Anthropologie
$19.95
was $28.00

Any time Anthro’s signature scent goes on sale, you should snap it up ASAP before it returns to its hefty regular price. These pillar candles will emit the most delicious citrus scent, and believe me when I say that it’ll fill up the whole room in minutes.

Bela Art Vase
Anthropologie
$14.95
was $34.00

This vase will stand out just as much as whatever flowers you put in it. Half peach and half clear with white spots, this artsy vessel deserves to be the focal point of your coffee or dining table.

Harlow Contrast Piping Sectional
Anthropologie
$2499.95
was $4298.00

The contrasting piping on this velvet sectional immediately draws the eye, coming in a classic black and white, pink and orange, and blue and red. Plus, the rounded chaise gives it an organic, modern flair.

Eva Coffee Table
Anthropologie
$399.95
was $698.00

Who needs a velvet couch when you can get a velvet coffee table? Topped with marble and wrapped with turquoise upholstery, this color blocked piece will be the perfect centerpiece in your living room.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Checkered Jute Rug, 5' x 8'
Anthropologie
$279.95
was $398.00

We love both checker print and jute, so when we saw that Anthro put them together, we knew we had to get this durable rug on your radar. The jute leans more into the natural look, and the checker print is modern and trendy, so it could work with either style.

Simone Task Lamp
Anthropologie
$199.95
was $248.00

The scalloped edge of this glass and metal lamp gives it the appearance of a flower, which is way more interesting than most other desk lamps on the market. “It's well made, high quality, and super-cute,” a reviewer said. “The round bulb is included and emits a beautiful light.”

Maggie Rattan-Wrapped Side Table
Anthropologie
$129.95
was $148.00

This isn’t your average stone side table. It features rattan detailing that makes it go from industrial to boho chic. Whether it sits next to your sofa or out by the pool — it’s weather-resistant — it’ll give your space a natural feel.

Avery Blanket Ladder, Small
Anthropologie
$79.95
was $168.00

A blanket ladder is a great and stylish storage solution if you love to have tons of blankets on hand but aren’t sure what to do with them all. You can get this small-space-friendly option for only $80, and the shiny brass accents make it seem totally luxe.

Studioilse Woven Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
$69.95
was $98.00

The winter weather is just starting to arrive, and you can never have too many throw blankets. Add this cozy woven one to your collection — it has fringed edges and a faded print to give it a rustic, Southwestern look.

Delancey Dining Chair
Anthropologie
$129.95
was $258.00

Get the farmhouse kitchen look with these chairs that are inspired by the timeless Windsor shape. The high back and bold colors will give them a standout presence in your kitchen or dining room.

