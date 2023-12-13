Newsletters
Gift Edit 2023

5 Can’t-Miss Finds from Anthropologie’s Epic Gifting Sale That Are Guaranteed to Please Everyone on Your List

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: KateMaxStock

Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.

With Christmas arriving in under two weeks (!), it’s officially crunch time if you’re still searching for gifts. You don’t need to worry too much yet, though. Thankfully, those of us relying on online orders still have a few days to get our gifts squared away. (Check out our handy guide to all the top retailers’ shipping cutoffs to figure out exactly how much you can procrastinate. You’re welcome!)

Besides the time getting away from you, there is one other hurdle when it comes to gift-giving: finding some inspiration for those you have no idea what to get. Believe me, I’ve been there and understand the struggle. But guess what? AT and Anthropologie have you covered. For a limited time, the retailer is offering up to 40% off on hundreds of stellar gift offerings, including everything from candles to cozy accessories. We have five finds that will please even the pickiest of recipients, and if you snag them by Dec. 19, they’ll arrive just in time for the big day. Check them out below!

1 / 5
Holiday Monogram Embellished Pouch
Anthropologie
$40.80
was $68.00

Beaded bags are a total It Girl accessory this season — and this one has stunning sequin floral details and a monogrammed initial, too! It can serve as a clutch or a crossbody bag with the included chain strap. “I bought a few of these bags for gifts throughout the year to give,” one shopper said. “They are so cute and what surprised me the most is how much bigger they are in person! You can fit your phone, wallet, keys and more in it!”

Buy Now
2 / 5
Capri Blue Volcano Pearl-Faceted Glass Candle
Anthropologie
$29.40
was $42.00

If you’ve ever wondered what exactly makes an Anthropologie store smell so amazing when you walk inside, the Volcano candle is the answer. I worked at Anthropologie for a semester in college, and I never got sick of this scent after smelling it every single shift — it’s that good, and your giftee will be instantly obsessed. The gorgeous pearl vessel is the cherry on top!

Buy Now
3 / 5
Sherpa Cozy Socks
Anthropologie
$14.40
was $24.00

You really can’t ever go wrong with fuzzy socks, especially ones as cute as these. With a faux sherpa material lining the inside and four festive prints to choose from, they’ll keep your recipient cozy all season. One reviewer even said that “on really cold winter nights, they're all that keep [their] feet warm.”

Buy Now
4 / 5
Vintage Bookshelf Edition Games
Anthropologie
$33.60
was $48.00

Have you ever seen a version of Candyland, Clue, or Monopoly that looks as glamorous as these bookshelf ones do? Everyone loves a classic board game, and they’ll actually want to keep these one-of-a-kind vintage designs out on display, rather than tucked away in a closet.

Buy Now
5 / 5
Skeem Match Cloche
Anthropologie
$23.80
was $34.00

The Skeem glass match holder is the perfect complement to any candle gift — take it from someone who owns one! I love how stylish it looks in my living room, and it makes me feel a little more fancy whenever I strike a match on it, instead of using my lighter.

Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits