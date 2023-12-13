5 Can’t-Miss Finds from Anthropologie’s Epic Gifting Sale That Are Guaranteed to Please Everyone on Your List
Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.
With Christmas arriving in under two weeks (!), it’s officially crunch time if you’re still searching for gifts. You don’t need to worry too much yet, though. Thankfully, those of us relying on online orders still have a few days to get our gifts squared away. (Check out our handy guide to all the top retailers’ shipping cutoffs to figure out exactly how much you can procrastinate. You’re welcome!)
Besides the time getting away from you, there is one other hurdle when it comes to gift-giving: finding some inspiration for those you have no idea what to get. Believe me, I’ve been there and understand the struggle. But guess what? AT and Anthropologie have you covered. For a limited time, the retailer is offering up to 40% off on hundreds of stellar gift offerings, including everything from candles to cozy accessories. We have five finds that will please even the pickiest of recipients, and if you snag them by Dec. 19, they’ll arrive just in time for the big day. Check them out below!