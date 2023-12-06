9 Holiday Shipping Deadlines from West Elm, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and More Top Retailers
Happy holidays! This feature is part of Apartment Therapy's Gift Edit, our editor-curated collection of gift ideas. Need more inspiration? Check out all our guides here.
You’re not alone if you haven’t gotten around to purchasing holiday gifts for all of your loved ones. After all, Thanksgiving feels like it was just yesterday — even though it was almost two weeks ago. (How?!) It may not feel like it, but the month of gift-giving is here. We’re only a couple of weeks away from Christmas, so if you’ve been busy up until now, this is your sign to carve out some time to get your presents in order.
Don’t start worrying too much, though. You still have a bit of wiggle room until the point of no return arrives (a.k.a. shipping cutoffs). We’ve gathered the deadlines to order from all of our favorite retailers, from Urban Outfitters to Williams Sonoma, so that you know exactly how long you can procrastinate. We’ve even gone the extra mile and added a gift idea from each brand, so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling for inspiration. Let’s get to it!
Anthropologie
To make sure your order gets there by Dec. 22, Anthropologie is offering two options. The first is standard shipping, which you can opt for until Dec. 19. If you’re really down to the wire — we’ve all been there — you can pay for express shipping until the morning of Dec. 21. If you’re all out of ideas, let us point you toward the fan-favorite Bistro Mug, which you can personalize by selecting your giftee’s initial. Add some tea or hot chocolate and you’re set!
West Elm
At West Elm, order by the morning of Dec. 19 to secure standard shipping and delivery by Dec. 22. If you’re willing to spend a little extra and need some more time, express shipping is available until Dec. 20, and it’ll arrive on Dec. 22, as well. Right now, tons of items are up to 50% off and thousands of them will ship free of charge. This brass jewelry holder will definitely wow your giftee — and it’s on major sale!
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn’s cutoffs are the same as West Elm’s: Early on Dec. 19 for standard shipping, and the evening of Dec. 20 for express shipping, both with an arrival date of Dec. 22. The brand has a ton of gift-able, discounted items available during their Holiday Sale, including their Teddy Bear Slippers. A cozy gift like this will be appreciated by any recipient, especially if they spend a lot of time at home.
Urban Outfitters
If you want to gift this adorable noodle bowl set on Christmas Day – which is 30% off today, along with everything else at Urban Outfitters right now — the standard shipping cutoff is Dec. 18, express is Dec. 19, and rush is Dec. 21. In each case, your present will make it by Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.
Williams Sonoma
You might have a cooking connoisseur or foodie in your life — if so, you should head over to Williams Sonoma ASAP for their gift. The brand’s deadlines for Dec. 22 delivery are the morning of Dec. 19 for standard shipping and the evening of Dec. 20 for next-day delivery. A gift that we know they’ll love (and that you can save some money on)? Nespresso’s discounted VertuoPlus machine will give them café-quality brews right at home.
Parachute
Shopping director Jada swears by this comfy robe from Parachute — so much so that she bought another as a backup. It seems shoppers feel similarly because several colorways are already sold out and over 1,300 of them gave it five stars. To get this robe to your giftee on time, you have to place your order by Dec. 15, so get on it quickly!
Le Creuset
Le Creuset just released a new collection called “Noël” just in time for the holidays, and we can’t get enough of the gorgeous mini cocotte. For it (or any other item from the iconic cookware brand) to arrive by Christmas, the last day for ground shipping is Dec. 14, while you can select two-day shipping until Dec. 20. For next-day shipping, Dec. 21 is the final cutoff. If you spend over $250, use the code CHEER to get two free mugs!
QVC
QVC guarantees delivery — free of any extra charge — before Christmas if you purchase an item through Dec. 19. The mega-retailer carries every possible gift you could ever think of, including these top-rated headphones from Bose. Their Friends & Family Gift Sale is currently in full swing, and if you’re a brand new customer, you can apply the code HOLIDAY to get $15 off an order of $35 or more!
Stanley
The internet-famous (and editor-loved) Quencher will make any recipient extremely happy — and it’ll help them drink more water in the new year, which is a resolution everyone likely has. Right now, Stanley is offering free shipping on orders over $65 (so you can grab one for yourself, too), and for it to arrive by Dec. 24, you’ll need to click the buy button by Dec. 13.