I Wear This Dreamy Bathrobe So Often That I Bought a Back-Up — Plus, It’s on Rare Sale

Parachute’s Cloud Cotton Robe is the Goldilocks of robes. It’s not too heavy or too light, it’s not too constricting or too loose, it’s not too short or too long — everything about it is just right. I wear it almost daily as I wake up in the morning, wind down at night, and even when I need a little afternoon break. On the weekends, it’s basically on the whole day. As silly as it sounds, this robe is a physical reminder to take life a little less seriously (chalk it up to being a native New Yorker), and it’s truly one of the most comfortable — and comforting — things I own.