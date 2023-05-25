I Wear This Dreamy Bathrobe So Often That I Bought a Back-Up — Plus, It’s on Rare Sale
To say that I live in my Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe would be an understatement. A former colleague put me onto it, and then I tested it alongside almost a dozen other robes, where it stood out for its comfort, soft texture, and breathability. More than a year later, that sentiment still holds true.
Parachute’s Cloud Cotton Robe is the Goldilocks of robes. It’s not too heavy or too light, it’s not too constricting or too loose, it’s not too short or too long — everything about it is just right. I wear it almost daily as I wake up in the morning, wind down at night, and even when I need a little afternoon break. On the weekends, it’s basically on the whole day. As silly as it sounds, this robe is a physical reminder to take life a little less seriously (chalk it up to being a native New Yorker), and it’s truly one of the most comfortable — and comforting — things I own.
The Cloud Cotton Robe comes in 11 colors (two of which are seasonal), and eight sizes (from Small to 3X). It’s lightweight but still feels substantial, thanks to long-staple Turkish cotton and a gauze-y weave. It doesn’t cause me to overheat even during warmer temps and it keeps me plenty cozy during fall and winter, too. The angled pockets keep my phone secure, while the pebbled texture is soft to the touch and helps provide grip to the waist-tie so there’s minimal adjusting needed throughout the day — other robes I’ve worn basically undo themselves as soon as I get up to refill my water.
My robe goes to my knees and the sleeves are roomy, but not overwhelmingly so (especially after a year of regular laundering), which means I don’t feel like I’m sweeping the floor or brushing against everything on my home office desk. It doesn’t even feel like a robe — it’s more like a large-scale version of your favorite sweatshirt or T-shirt. Seriously, the robe gives me such joy and comfort that I bought a second one since my days of testing them, and because it’s on rare sale right now during Parachute’s Memorial Day sale, I’m this close to getting a third.
Parachute’s site-wide Memorial Day sale gets you 20 percent off everything from the Cloud Cotton Robe to other editor-favorite bedding, furniture, and more. It’s a steep discount for the DTC darling, and one that only comes about twice a year. I already have the robe in Surplus (a moody green) and another in Clay (a terracotta-inspired shade), and now, I’ve got my eyes on Rose, a super-soft pink. Seven colorways are on sale for $87.20 (a 20 percent discount) while four others are discounted even more in the Last Chance section at $60.80. Fair warning, though: A lot of sizes and colorways are selling out fast, so I’d suggest grabbing one (or three!) while you still can.
