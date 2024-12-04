Anthropologie’s Vintage-Inspired Holiday Gem Is Flying Off Shelves (It’s So Mini!)
For me, decorating for the holiday season is all about combining nostalgia with a touch of trendy magic. I achieve this by mixing together some fresh Trader Joe’s garland here, a 25-pack of ornament balls there, and vintage-inspired holiday decor everywhere.
Aside from thrift stores and antique malls, Anthropologie is one of the best places to find vintage-looking Christmas decor. I recently came across a piece that serves a 1950s-worthy jadeite look and adds a dazzling decor touch to any space this holiday season.
While scouring Anthropologie’s holiday collection, I stopped mid-scroll at the first sight of the Terrain confetti glass trees, which boast a frosted glass look reminiscent of vintage decor you often have to hunt down at flea markets and antique malls. The collection features three colors: a soda-lime green that instantly reminded me of the nostalgic jadeite decor and dishes that once filled my grandmother’s cabinets, as well as lavender and creamy peach hues (although the latter is currently the only color left in stock).
In addition to these 14-inch-tall milk glass tree decorations, Anthropologie’s holiday lineup also includes a set of cut glass holiday trees that you could easily mix and match with these vintage-inspired sculptures. This style comes in a range of sizes and color combinations, but they’re selling out quickly!
While I adore its vintage appeal, I also love that Anthropologie’s mini tree decor is so versatile, too. I can see several of them spread out across a tablescape for family dinners this season, styled on a fireplace mantel surrounding your stockings and garland, or simply displayed on a shelf for a sweet standalone moment. They’re also perfect for getting in the festive spirit if you don’t have the space for a real tree.
The Anthropologie cut glass collection extends to matching candleholders, vases, incense holders, and candles as well, so you can even achieve this sparkling vintage-inspired glass look year-round (or gift them to your fellow vintage decor lover this holiday season).