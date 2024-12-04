Anthropologie’s Vintage-Inspired Holiday Gem Is Flying Off Shelves (It’s So Mini!)

While scouring Anthropologie’s holiday collection, I stopped mid-scroll at the first sight of the Terrain confetti glass trees, which boast a frosted glass look reminiscent of vintage decor you often have to hunt down at flea markets and antique malls. The collection features three colors: a soda-lime green that instantly reminded me of the nostalgic jadeite decor and dishes that once filled my grandmother’s cabinets, as well as lavender and creamy peach hues (although the latter is currently the only color left in stock).