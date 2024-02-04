“The Cutest” Valentine’s Day Glasses at Anthropologie Keep Selling Out
Valentine’s Day seems to inspire the best decor for year-round use (especially this year!). That’s certainly true of Anthropologie’s popular juice glasses, which are now available in Valentine’s Day editions that are cute enough to use long after Cupid’s arrow has struck.
Officially known as the Icon Juice Glass, the product comes in white, pink, blue, and red heart varieties, as well as XO and red lip-themed varieties for all your Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day needs. Each 17.25-ounce glass retails for $18 and is made using hand-blown glass and hand-pressed beaded glass icons.
If you’re interested in trying out one for yourself, I have a few words of advice: Grab one ASAP. Anthropologie’s juice glasses have attracted a passionate cult following — look no further than the “anthropologie juice glass” TikTok hashtag, which currently boasts over 4.5 million views.
“Waittt buying that glass now 💋,” one TikToker commented on a video featuring the brand’s “Lips” Icon Juice Glass.
“I just added these to my collection they’re SO cute,” another viewer wrote.
The lip and XO editions of the juice glass are sadly sold out online, so you’ll have to search for them at your nearest Anthropologie store. Luckily, you can order the heart-themed Anthropologie juice glasses on the brand’s website, where the product has an impressive 4.8 out of five-star rating based on nearly 200 reviews.
“How many is too many for these glasses?” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I just think they are the cutest for all sorts of things. Margaritas, mocktails, juice, etc.”
“It’s amazing how sipping out of a cute little glass can bring so much joy, but I literally look forward to it,” another shopper wrote. “They’re such amazing quality.”