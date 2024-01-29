Trader Joe’s $4 Rose Candle Is Back In Stock, Just in Time For Valentine’s Day
Love truly is in the air because Trader Joe’s just brought back one of its best-selling candles just in time for Valentine’s Day. The $4 A Rose Is A Rose scented candle is back on shelves, so you can pick one up alongside your chocolates, flowers, and sparkling wine to have the best February 14 ever — even if you’re just celebrating your love for yourself!
The rose candle is made with a mix of coconut oil, soy, and beeswax and burns using a lead-free cotton wick. It’s a true rose scent that will make your space smell like you have a fresh bouquet of stems in every corner.
“Welcome back rose candle!” Shannon from the Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “I personally love this candle, but some say it’s too strong.”
One person in the comments said it best: “I haven’t met a candle or wax melt that I have ever felt was ‘too strong’ let alone even strong … I want to be drowning in scent.” But then again, people do have their preferences.
Another person said of the rose candle, “This is a good one! You’ll for sure smell it!” With someone else adding, “The best rose scent I have ever smelled!”
One commenter even said the scent is “so elegant.” And packaged in such a glamorous rose gold-hued tin, this candle definitely makes a statement in more ways than one.
If you tried this candle last year and loved it, or are looking to add a new scent to your collection ahead of Valentine’s Day, this should definitely come home with you the next time you hit the grocery store. Trader Joe’s loves us! They really love us!