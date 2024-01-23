Trader Joe’s $8 Mini Animal Succulent Planters Are So Cute, You’ll Want 2
Although it may be frigid outside right now, your houseplant collection makes it possible for your home to feel like spring and summer all year round. And Trader Joe’s most recent mini succulents and planters will have you thinking extra warm — like, safari-level — thoughts to carry you through the coldest winter days.
The latest Trader Joe’s planters to turn heads include mini rhino and elephant planters, both of which come with their own succulents. These planters are sold in a creamy white (almost gray-ish) color and feature subtle scrollwork carved into the surface of each piece.
“Cute elephant planters and more at Trader Joe’s!” Shannon from the Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. With their big ears and curled trunk, the elephants are an instant hit. In her comments section, Shannon admits that she grabbed two because they’re just “so cute.”
“Too cute,” one commenter wrote on Shannon’s post. Another added, “I need an elephant to go with my TJ’s llama!”
Like many of Trader Joe’s mini planters, the elephants and rhinos come with a variety of different succulents so you can choose which one you like best. At Shannon’s local store, it looks like there were a handful of different Hawthoria varieties to choose from, including Hawthoria Zebra (sometimes called a zebra plant because of its stripes), which kind of fits the animal theme.
At just $7.99 each, these planters are surely flying off the shelves, but if you’re not near a Trader Joe’s to pick one up, Amazon is selling its own elephant planters in sets of two for $21.89 (but you’ll have to buy the plants separately).
I have a feeling these planters won’t be around for long — so grab one or both while you can! You can head to your local Trader Joe’s to see if any are still in stock, or you can shop the online Amazon collection. Whatever you do, don’t wait too long — you’ll want to add more warm-weather vibes to your home ASAP.