This $22 Anthropologie Find Is the Cutest, No-Carve Way to Decorate Pumpkins for Fall

Halloween just isn’t Halloween without pumpkins, but it can be difficult to carve out time (see what I did there?) to actually decorate the things before October 31. And some people just can’t handle the feeling of pumpkin guts — understandable! So rather than make a mess, opt for the easy way out and pick up a set of Anthropologie’s new pumpkin stakes instead. They take seconds to install, and are a fun and interesting way to do up your pumpkins — no carving needed.