This $22 Anthropologie Find Is the Cutest, No-Carve Way to Decorate Pumpkins for Fall
Halloween just isn’t Halloween without pumpkins, but it can be difficult to carve out time (see what I did there?) to actually decorate the things before October 31. And some people just can’t handle the feeling of pumpkin guts — understandable! So rather than make a mess, opt for the easy way out and pick up a set of Anthropologie’s new pumpkin stakes instead. They take seconds to install, and are a fun and interesting way to do up your pumpkins — no carving needed.
From Anthropologie’s Terrain brand, these festive stakes are made with iron, so they’re built to last for all your Halloweens to come. There’s a set of bat-shaped stakes that you can stick into a single large pumpkin, or spread out amongst your entire collected pumpkin patch. Just press the stakes into the surface of the pumpkin, and you’re done! It’s about as easy as decorating gets.
“I love these,” one Anthropologie shopper wrote in their review. “Bought two for two different-shaped pumpkins, and they look great on both. A fun, different decoration for fall. They are also very sturdy.”
Terrain also has a set that spells out “BOO” in big black letters — which sadly is waitlist only right now — and it would look great on white pumpkins, but you can stick them into orange or green pumpkins, too. Be aware that the ends of each stake are pointed and sharp, so take extra precaution if you’re decorating with kids.
“These bats are darling!” another reviewer wrote. “They make the perfect decoration for indoors as well as for a front door step.” So if carving just isn’t your thing, try out these iron stake decorations from Anthropologie. They’ll definitely make a statement and give your pumpkins that spooky flair — no knives required!
Buy: Bat Iron Stakes, Set of 5, $22; BOO Pumpkin Stake Set, $22