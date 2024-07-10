Newsletters

One of our favorite things to do at Apartment Therapy is sharing advice for the problems our readers are facing at home, like how to brighten up a bathroom without a window or how to decorate an awkward corner. We get DMs, emails, letters, and phone calls (not kidding!) asking for our favorite small-space sofas or what bath mats we’re trying (and buying), and we love that our readers come to us for answers for their design challenges at home.

But we’ve been thinking a lot about how to get you the advice you need right when you need it — so that’s exactly what we’re going to do, starting today. 

We just launched the Apartment Therapist community to bring you endless solutions, advice, and ideas that solve all your design and decluttering problems. It’s a completely free members-only forum and when you join, you’ll be able to talk to other home enthusiasts, ask questions, share photos, vote in polls, recommend products you love, give (and get!) advice, chat with our expert editors, and so much more.

You can ask all your style and decor questions in our Design Questions board, get decluttering and organizing advice in our Decluttering & Organizing board, cheer others on when they share a photo of a project they just finished in our Show & Tell board, and meet others in The Lounge board.

Our expert editors will be in the community, chatting with you, offering ideas and solutions to your problems and posting about their own Monday through Friday from 10-11 a.m. ET and again in the afternoon from 3-4 p.m. ET. 

Sign up now to get started, and we’ll see you in the threads!

