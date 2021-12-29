This Was the Most Popular House Tour of 2021

“I picked this Budger because it is in a great all-ages park that’s very safe and spacious,” Kat said in her tour. “It also had good bones and came with an underutilized large yard. It was almost all original elements, including wood paneling, built-in cabinets with cool bottle glass, and other ’60s details, so there was opportunity for me to have some fun with it. There was a solid shed that was used for storage and I turned that into my office.”