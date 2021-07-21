Are Dishwasher and Laundry Pods Messing with Your Machines? Experts Weigh In

For both machines, one reason you may find a half-used pod at the end of the cycle is that you chose the quick wash or equivalent cycle. The issue is that this cycle doesn’t allow the water time to get warm enough for the pod to fully dissolve, as pods generally dissolve in 130 degrees Fahrenheit or more. “Thus, clothes or dishes are not entirely clean, and more than likely, you’ll find the clear membrane of the pod partially intact,” Berry explains.