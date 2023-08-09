This TikToker Upcycled an Armoire into a Coffee Bar
Furniture flipping can be a low-budget way to furnish your home while also challenging yourself to a DIY project. For example, that old armoire of yours (or someone you know!) that’s collecting dust can be transformed into something useful and fun: a home for your coffee, tea, and even alcohol. And this TikTok will show you exactly how to upgrade your underutilized piece of furniture into a chic coffee bar.
After removing the inside of the armoire and placing the shelves to the side, @learningdiy painted it, which prompted someone in the comment section to compliment the “details in the wood carving [that] pop with the paint.” The TikToker also added a small shelf to the inside for the coffee machine, and it’s already looking pretty promising.
For the back of the armoire, she placed a floral peel-and-stick wallpaper on top of it, and you can tell that it’s going to pair well with the newly-added color. As if the soon-to-be coffee bar wasn’t fancy enough, the TikToker painted a mirror and hanging light to place inside. After placing the two hanging lights and golden mirror in the armoire, this DIY is almost complete, and you can start to see her vision. This armoire’s interior just might be cuter than your local coffee shop.
After placing the coffee machine, mugs, and a few plants in the armoire, it is officially a coffee bar, but it can easily be a regular bar or solely for tea. This DIY doesn’t seem to be that time-consuming, so give it a shot if you have an old armoire tucked away in your home.