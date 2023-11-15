This $60 Sentimental Gift Left My Dad Speechless and It Was Worth Every Penny

My dad has been in the process of slowly redesigning his office and he hung up old family photos of my great-grandparents and grandparents on the walls, though he hadn’t mentioned more recent photos and hadn’t printed out any photos within the last five years or so. And there was another factor, which made me think photos and a frame were the perfect gift. My parents’ dog, Ellie, died last Christmas and she was my dad’s best buddy. He had a few photos with her over the years, so I decided that I wanted a mix of photos that my dad could switch out of a single frame that could live on his desk. I found just this at Artifact Uprising and it turned out better than I had originally envisioned.