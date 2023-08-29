Check Out Ashley Benson’s Nancy Meyers-Inspired Kitchen

While touring her “open and spacious” kitchen, Benson shared her admiration for Nancy Meyers and her well-known kitchen interiors. “One of my favorite directors is Nancy Meyers, so my dream was always to create something that I felt would be in one of her movies,” Benson said. And her kitchen is a literal dream come true. With a large island fit for entertaining and a collection of copper pots and pans from her international travels, Benson said the kitchen is probably the most frequently used room in her home.