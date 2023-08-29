Check Out Ashley Benson’s Nancy Meyers-Inspired Kitchen
Ashley Benson said that her Los Angeles home reminds her of being on a “permanent vacation,” and you’ll understand what she meant after you see her kitchen and backyard.
In a recent tour with Architectural Digest, the Pretty Little Liars star joined AD’s Open Home series, and you’ll be in awe at the niche details (and multiple fireplaces) throughout her home. With the help of her friend and interior designer Nicole Gordon and architect John Ferrace, the duo “tore out almost every wall in the house” and revamped a majority of Benson’s home.
While touring her “open and spacious” kitchen, Benson shared her admiration for Nancy Meyers and her well-known kitchen interiors. “One of my favorite directors is Nancy Meyers, so my dream was always to create something that I felt would be in one of her movies,” Benson said. And her kitchen is a literal dream come true. With a large island fit for entertaining and a collection of copper pots and pans from her international travels, Benson said the kitchen is probably the most frequently used room in her home.
Besides her kitchen, the all-black dining room immediately stands out, and its golden fireplace and abundant natural lighting are the shining stars of the space. As Benson walks into her bright living room, the color contrast is the complete opposite as the dining room, but the combination of the second fireplace and hidden projector emphasizes the room’s cozy factor.
Benson’s pool and backyard — which reminds her of visiting Cabo or Italy — is adorned with blue tiling and seems like the perfect getaway for the California heat. “It’s just very cozy, and every time I’m out here I feel like I’m on vacation,” she said. After the actress shows off her bedroom (featuring a chic bar cart filled with candy) that reminds her of a hotel room, she introduces viewers into her “Carrie Bradshaw-inspired” walk-in closet.
“So this originally was a guest room, and there wasn’t a lot of closet space in the house, so I got to kind of build my dream closet,” Benson said. “And I felt like I was in a department store, but in my house.”
Although Benson’s home already reminds her of a getaway, she also spends a lot of time in the home’s speakeasy that doubles as a private office for her self-taped auditions. The Parisian influence is evident throughout her entire home, but this specific room was inspired by Hotel Costes in Paris for its deep red accent walls and black marble.