The 10 Best Deals from Ashley’s Giant Black Friday Sale (Score Up to 50% Off)

White and gray walls and dining table with boucle chairs
See More Images
Credit: Lynette Khoo

Without a doubt, now is the best time to give your home a refresh. Maybe you’re hosting family for the holidays and want to impress your loved ones with your new living room setup, or perhaps you want to replace your dowdy old dining set with something modern ahead of the new year. In any case, all of our favorite home brands are hosting Black Friday sales, so you can get pretty much anything you need for a steal.

We’ve already covered our top furniture picks from retail behemoths like West Elm, Burrow, and Pottery Barn, but before you make any final purchasing decisions, be sure to check out Ashley’s Black Friday sale. There, you’ll find some of the best living room seating, patio sets, and storage shelves at great discounts. Our top furniture picks are below, along with some cute decor pieces, too. You have until December 3 to shop the sale, but you’ll definitely want to get started on it ASAP.

Belvoir Performance Fabric Sofa
Ashley
$699.99
was $799.99

On sale for $700, the Belvoir sofa looks way more expensive than it actually is. This small-space-friendly piece is designed to stand up to everyday messes, from food spills to pet accidents. To clean it, simply use soap and water, or a mixture of bleach and water to tackle tougher stains, and watch as the discoloration lifts right out. We also love the sofa’s sleek silhouette and wide square arms.

Balta Covey Checkered Shag Area Rug, 5' x 7'
Ashley
$82.99
was $107.99

Checkerboard print might be so in right now, but it’s also a long-standing classic. This option offers a unique twist with its shaggy texture and rust color, softening the hard lines of the pattern. It’s currently selling for under $90, which is practically nothing for a rug that’s going to totally transform the look of your bedroom or home office.

Gesthaven Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Barstools
Ashley
$399.00
was $449.99

Anyone working with a small dining room should try this counterheight dining set. There’s something about the concept that feels less formal than a standard-height table, and this Gesthaven set is a great example. It’s constructed of solid wood, features four matching stools, and is on sale in four finishes.

Dulcea 21" x 64" Floor Mirror
Ashley
$95.99
was $150.99

More than just a basic decor piece, this wall mirror acts as both a crucial fit-check spot and a way to make your entryway or living space feel larger. You can mount it to the wall, but if you rent, you can also just prop it up to avoid permanent damage. What's more, the mirror sports a thin gold, black, or silver frame that’ll blend in seamlessly with any decor style.

Atwater Living Ocie Storage Futon
Ashley
$199.99
was $299.99

This convertible sofa is a futon with extra style. Available in two colors, it boasts four different configurations and a storage pocket on each side for magazines, your TV remote, and more. Simply push the arms up or down to go from sitting to lounging in an instant.

nuLOOM Marshall Floor Lamp
Ashley
$69.99
was $84.99

The Marshall lamp defies conventional floor lamp design with its slim, brass metal base supporting a generously sized fabric drum shade for a look that’s glam yet minimal. It also has a generous 96-inch-long cord, which you can hide behind the sofa when you place the lamp in a living room corner.

Eloise Eloise Pleated Sock Arm Accent Armchair
Ashley
$426.99
was $490.99

When contributor Sarah was looking for a cozy accent chair, she found that many of the models she liked were more than $1,000. Then, she came across this olive-green number from Ashley, which is under $500. “They’re substantial in size, extremely comfortable to sit in, and really shine in my living room,” she wrote of her chairs. “The turned legs are gorgeous and add the right amount of traditional flair to my space, which features a mixture of contemporary and antique finds, and the material honestly reminds me of a fancy mohair, which does not run cheap.” You'll find the chairs easy to assemble, too.

Baxton Studio Kitchen Cabinet
Ashley
$83.99
was $137.99

Have you ever seen a kitchen storage solution quite as elegant as this one? We think not. The Baxton Studio cabinet features a large rolling storage drawer, two tall slide-out shelves that are perfect for small appliances, and a slim drawer for pantry items. The open shelves also have cut-outs for easy cord management. Selling for just $84, this cabinet is a bargain.

Westin Outdoor 4-Piece Patio Chat Set
Ashley
$344.99
was $499.99

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the low price on this four-piece patio set. It comes with a love seat, two chairs, and a matching coffee table. The gray cushions fit nicely with the black wicker-inspired frames, which are supported by steel underneath. Each piece is water-resistant and guaranteed to last a long time.

Larce 3-Piece Performance Fabric Sectional with Chaise
Ashley
$1499.99
was $1699.98

If you’re working with a good chunk of living space, consider a chaise sectional for optimal lounging. This neutral number caught our attention, thanks to its homey-yet-clean silhouette, stain-resistant performance fabric, and six included accent pillows. These features, combined with the sofa’s ample seating and wide chaise, make it a great choice for families.

