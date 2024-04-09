Ashley Just Released a Pet-Friendly Furniture Collection, Including an $800 Sofa

Pet owners know that keeping a tidy home is no easy feat with a fur baby around. No matter how well-behaved your dog or cat is, you might still have to make some aesthetic sacrifices to avoid fur-covered bedding, stained upholstery, or chewed-up table legs. But not all hope is lost in having a stylish apartment. The key lies in investing in durable furniture early on that’s easy to clean — and we have plenty of recs for that. You may opt for a sofa with a washable cover, for example, or try a washable rug as decor. Or, you can check out Ashley’s new pet-friendly furniture collection! We’re longtime fans of the brand’s sturdy and timeless living room seating, so we were delighted to learn that it had recently launched a collection of sofas and chairs upholstered in Next-Gen Nuvella, an easy-to-clean fabric that’s perfect for busy households. Despite being highly practical, the product offerings below look just as good as any other Ashley couch or accent piece, so you’ll definitely want to take a look. Even better still, these picks’ prices won’t break the bank!