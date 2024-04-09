Newsletters

Ashley Just Released a Pet-Friendly Furniture Collection, Including an $800 Sofa

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 5 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Leela Cyd

Pet owners know that keeping a tidy home is no easy feat with a fur baby around. No matter how well-behaved your dog or cat is, you might still have to make some aesthetic sacrifices to avoid fur-covered bedding, stained upholstery, or chewed-up table legs. But not all hope is lost in having a stylish apartment. The key lies in investing in durable furniture early on that’s easy to clean — and we have plenty of recs for that. You may opt for a sofa with a washable cover, for example, or try a washable rug as decor. Or, you can check out Ashley’s new pet-friendly furniture collection! We’re longtime fans of the brand’s sturdy and timeless living room seating, so we were delighted to learn that it had recently launched a collection of sofas and chairs upholstered in Next-Gen Nuvella, an easy-to-clean fabric that’s perfect for busy households. Despite being highly practical, the product offerings below look just as good as any other Ashley couch or accent piece, so you’ll definitely want to take a look. Even better still, these picks’ prices won’t break the bank!

1 / 7
Belvoir Performance Fabric Sofa
Ashley
$798.98

At under $800, the Belvoir sofa looks way more expensive than it actually is. This small-space-friendly piece is designed to stand up to everyday messes, from food spills to pet accidents. To clean it, simply use soap and water, or a mixture of bleach and water to tackle tougher stains, and watch as the discoloration lifts right out. We also love the sofa’s sleek, modern silhouette and wide square arms.

Buy Now
2 / 7
Nenana Next-Gen Nuvella Performance Fabric Swivel Glider
Ashley
$452.98

The Nenana chair looks traditional in a classy way, so you’d never guess that it’s a swivel glider until you actually sit down on it. Of course, this feature makes it that much more comfortable and functional, not to mention loungey. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that the chair has a machine-washable slipcover. It doesn’t get more low-maintenance than that!

Buy Now
3 / 7
Tasselton Performance Fabric Sofa Chaise
Ashley
$899.99
was $999.99

For $100 more than the price of the Belvoir sofa, you can upgrade to this clean-lined sofa chaise that offers plenty of legroom. The Tasselton model is still great for smaller apartments but offers more convenience for at-home movie nights than a standard two-seater. Additionally, its cushions are reversible, which will come in handy if you don’t feel like cleaning a stain immediately after it happens.

Buy Now
4 / 7
Biscoe Performance Fabric Dual Power Recliner
Ashley
$799.99

Ashley is also home to some pretty snazzy power recliners that take relaxation to the next level. Case in point: The Biscoe recliner, which boasts endless adjustable positions and a built-in USB port. Its headrest is also adjustable, so you can achieve the perfect neck angle for reading or watching TV. And it goes without saying that the recliner’s upholstery is tough enough for high-traffic living rooms.

Buy Now
5 / 7
Larce 2-Piece Performance Fabric Sectional with Chaise
Ashley
$1199.98

If you have a little extra space to spare or perhaps a large family, the Larce sectional is a solid choice for your living room. Not only does it provide plenty of space for sprawling out without having to fight over a seat, but it also handles messes like they're nothing and features a sag-resistant foundation. What’s more, it comes with six matching accent pillows, so you don’t have to worry about how you’ll accessorize it.

Buy Now
6 / 7
Jemison Next-Gen Nuvella Performance Fabric Accent Chair
Ashley
$399.99

The Jemison chair is a true statement piece, especially when you consider that most of Ashley’s living room seating is pretty classic in terms of design. The chair’s tapered and slightly out-turned legs give it a mid-century vibe, while the wingback shape on the upper half invites you to settle in and unwind. We also can’t help but admire the button tufting and the performance fabric’s unique lined pattern.

Buy Now
7 / 7
Next-Gen DuraPella Performance Fabric Dual Power Reclining Sofa
Ashley
$1598.98

If you live in a household where family members frequently fight over your power recliner, opt for this high-tech two-seater. Like the Biscoe recliner, this model also sports one-touch power control technology, plus a zero-gravity mechanism designed to lift the ottoman higher than most recliners and help improve circulation. In addition to that, the recliner’s fabric is water-repellent and totally pet-friendly.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
News
Pets
Shopping
sofas

How-To Toolkits