Ashley Tisdale Just Dropped An $11 Candle In Her Target Line (and You’ll Need It!)
Big news for Ashley Tisdale’s Target line, Being Frenshe: she just launched a brand new scent in her wellness collection, and it’s aimed at keeping you in the moment. Called Palo Santo Sage, the scent is available as a beautiful, clean candle that you can pick up in stores or online for just under $11.
“It’s such an amazing day because I just launched my new scent of Being Frenshe, Palo Santo Sage, and the mood is ‘present and grounded,’” Tisdale said in a recent Instagram video. “The scent is next level. It is, by far, one of my favorites.”
The scent is earthy, woody, and has bright notes of eucalyptus, ylang ylang, and cleansing palo santo. The blend is aimed at bringing you back down to earth and giving you a relaxing environment to find some peace.
Like Being Frenshe’s other scents, Palo Santo Sage is also available in a body oil, perfume, lotion, body wash, and healing salve stick. But the candle is a great way to fill your entire home with that relaxing earthy scent.
The High School Musical star launched Being Frenshe at Target in July 2022, and the initial collection included perfumes, lotions, body washes, and candles in four calming scents: Citrus Amber, Solar Fleur, Lavender Cloud, and Cashmere Vanilla. All of the candles are sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free, and scented with natural essential oils. They’re also cruelty-free and vegan. This is the first expansion of the popular wellness line, which is only available at Target.
Head to your nearest Target or shop online to pick up the Palo Santo Sage candle and get ready to feel the calming, grounding vibes surrounding you as soon as you light it. Your new favorite scent has definitely arrived!