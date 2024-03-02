The High School Musical star launched Being Frenshe at Target in July 2022, and the initial collection included perfumes, lotions, body washes, and candles in four calming scents: Citrus Amber, Solar Fleur, Lavender Cloud, and Cashmere Vanilla. All of the candles are sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free, and scented with natural essential oils. They’re also cruelty-free and vegan. This is the first expansion of the popular wellness line, which is only available at Target.



Head to your nearest Target or shop online to pick up the Palo Santo Sage candle and get ready to feel the calming, grounding vibes surrounding you as soon as you light it. Your new favorite scent has definitely arrived!